Cyberpunk 2077 narrative director says game was 'a warm-up' for the sequel CD Projekt's Igor Sarzynski shared that he's returned to the office following the holidays and is excited to work on Cyberpunk 2077's sequel.

With how successful Cyberpunk 2077 ended up being for CD Projekt RED in the end, it’s well known that the developer is tackling a sequel, but it also sounds like the team behind it is more than confident they will improve upon 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 Narrative Director Igor Sarzyński shared in a recent celebration of the new year. As CDPR gets back into the saddle for what comes next, Sarzyński has teased that 2077’s story was “just a warm-up”.

Igor Sarzyński shared his confidence about the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 via his personal Twitter this week, sharing word that he and his colleagues had finally returned to offices in the new year and were ready to get to work on the next big thing in CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk universe.

“First day in the Boston office!,” Sarzyński wrote. “So good to meet old friends and officially kickstart our Orion journey. I couldn't be more excited for this project and i'm sure we can make it something special. 2077 was just a warm-up.”

It’s big words from the narrative director of the first game and it will be interesting to see if CD Projekt can actually live up to them. Cyberpunk 2077 did not launch in the greatest of shape by any stretch of the imagination, but once CDPR polished the game up, it started to meet its full potential. It even arguably went beyond said potential with major updates like the 2.0 overhaul and the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Phantom Liberty in particular will be a hard act to top, but CD Projekt RED’s devs and staff sound like they’re up to the task. Of course, it will be a while, and we’ve still got the Witcher remake ahead of us, so stay tuned for more updates and news as they drop, right here at Shacknews.