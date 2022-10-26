CD Projekt confirms The Witcher remake in development in Unreal Engine 5 The first Witcher game and one of CD Projekt's earliest games is getting a full remake in the new engine.

The Witcher series has become quite popular these days, but it wasn’t always that way. The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings built up steam for the series, but it didn’t truly explode in popularity until Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. The first game in The Witcher series was also CD Projekt’s first game ever in 2007, and it could argued that it has not aged well gameplay-wise. That said, it sounds like CD Projekt is out to give it another pass. The group has just announced The Witcher Remake in development by Fool’s Theory in Unreal Engine 5.

CD Projekt announced the development of The Witcher remake via the official Witcher Twitter on October 26, 2022. It would seem that the game is in early development in the hands of Fool’s Theory. Fool’s Theory is a dev house out of South Poland most well-known for the game Seven: The Days Long Gone. It’s a group of industry veterans who CD Projekt seems to wholeheartedly trust with this projekt.

CD Projekt and Fool's Theory announced the development of The Witcher remake on the franchise's official Twitter.

Source: Twitter

That said, CD Projekt also says that The Witcher remake is in very early development. We likely won’t see anything new on the game for quite a while as the team goes nose to the grindstone on it.

“The Witcher Remake is what you might know by the codename ‘Canis Majoris,’” the announcement reads. “It’s still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail, therefore, while we’re excited to share the news with you, we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail.”

The first Witcher could arguably use a brush-up. It came well before the success and refinement of CD Projekt’s stellar combat and narrative engagement in later games. While many would consider The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt to be a masterpiece, going back to the first game might leave a lot to be desired. And so it seems we can look forward to a spruced up new version of the story that started it all for Geralt and for CD Projekt. Stay tuned as we await further updates and news.