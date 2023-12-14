New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

How to get Feen-X and Cogito Lattice - Cyberpunk 2077

Find out where to get the latest cyberware added with the final patch update for Cyberpunk 2077.
Larryn Bell
Larryn Bell
CD Projekt RED
1

Update 2.1 introduced two new cyberware implants for players to install: Feen-X and Cogito Lattice. Both can be incorporated into a variety of character builds, making them worth tracking down. This guide will go over how to get the Feen-X and Cogito Lattice cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get Feen-X and Cogito Lattice

The Feen-X implant in the cyberware menu.

Source: CD Projekt Red

The Feen-X cyberware is an implant that slots into the Skeleton and increases your RAM regen rate by 250% when available RAM is below a certain number of units. This is a useful cyberware implant for players who frequently use Quickhacks with high RAM costs.

The Cogito Lattice implant in the cyberware menu.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Similarly, the Cogito Lattice cyberware is an implant for the Integumentary System that increases armor when available RAM is below a certain amount. While heavy RAM users will find this cyberware useful, the Cogito Lattice can be used with or without a cyberdeck. This means players rocking a different operating system such as Sandevistan can still install Cogito Lattice and benefit from it.

Both Feen-X and Cogito Lattice are cyberware implants that can be purchased from any Ripperdoc in Night City. The quality of each implant scales based on its tier, which in turn depends on your character level.

Although you should be able to visit any Ripperdoc to find both Feen-X and Cogito Lattice, some players may find that certain Ripperdocs like Viktor Vektor do not have these implants in stock. Below are some Ripperdocs who we confirmed to be selling both Feen-X and Cogito Lattice in our game. If you still cannot find these implants, you may want to skip time by at least a day to have the Ripperdoc stock refresh.

Ripperdoc Closest Fast Travel District
Chiyo Omoto Cherry Blossom Market Westbrook
Nina Kraviz Luxury Apartments Westbrook
Darius Clarke Skyline & Republic City Center
Santiago Molina Pumping Station Heywood
Rafael Perez Mission Waterfront Santo Domingo

Now that you know where to get these valuable implants, you may want to obtain the Axolotl cyberware next. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 coverage for more gameplay tips.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Larryn is a freelance contributor who creates video game guides and reviews for Shacknews and has more than a decade of experience covering games across various outlets. When she's not gaming, Larryn can often be found watering houseplants, playing D&D, or teaching her cats new tricks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola