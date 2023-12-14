How to get Feen-X and Cogito Lattice - Cyberpunk 2077 Find out where to get the latest cyberware added with the final patch update for Cyberpunk 2077.

Update 2.1 introduced two new cyberware implants for players to install: Feen-X and Cogito Lattice. Both can be incorporated into a variety of character builds, making them worth tracking down. This guide will go over how to get the Feen-X and Cogito Lattice cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Feen-X cyberware is an implant that slots into the Skeleton and increases your RAM regen rate by 250% when available RAM is below a certain number of units. This is a useful cyberware implant for players who frequently use Quickhacks with high RAM costs.



Similarly, the Cogito Lattice cyberware is an implant for the Integumentary System that increases armor when available RAM is below a certain amount. While heavy RAM users will find this cyberware useful, the Cogito Lattice can be used with or without a cyberdeck. This means players rocking a different operating system such as Sandevistan can still install Cogito Lattice and benefit from it.

Both Feen-X and Cogito Lattice are cyberware implants that can be purchased from any Ripperdoc in Night City. The quality of each implant scales based on its tier, which in turn depends on your character level.

Although you should be able to visit any Ripperdoc to find both Feen-X and Cogito Lattice, some players may find that certain Ripperdocs like Viktor Vektor do not have these implants in stock. Below are some Ripperdocs who we confirmed to be selling both Feen-X and Cogito Lattice in our game. If you still cannot find these implants, you may want to skip time by at least a day to have the Ripperdoc stock refresh.

Ripperdoc Closest Fast Travel District Chiyo Omoto Cherry Blossom Market Westbrook Nina Kraviz Luxury Apartments Westbrook Darius Clarke Skyline & Republic City Center Santiago Molina Pumping Station Heywood Rafael Perez Mission Waterfront Santo Domingo

