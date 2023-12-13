How to get the Axolotl cyberware - Cyberpunk 2077 The Axolotl cyberware is a crucial component in Netrunner builds. Here's how to acquire the this implant for yourself.

The Axolotl is a frontal cortex implant in Cyberpunk 2077 coveted for its cyberware cooldown reduction. It is basically an iconic version of the Newton Module implant with improved stats. Although its effects were decreased in the last patch update, the Axolotl implant should still prove useful for Netrunners and other cyberware-focused builds. This guide will go over the various ways to get the Axolotl cyberware implant in Night City and beyond.

How to get the Axolotl



Source: CD Projekt Red

There are several ways to obtain the Axolotl implant. The first way is by completing all 23 gigs for Regina Jones. Upon finishing the final gig in Watson, Regina will reach out to V once more, initiating the side job titled Last Call.

Return to your apartment and open the Stash to find the Axolotl implant. Head to a Ripperdoc to have your new cyberware installed in your frontal cortex. Players who completed all of Regina’s gigs prior to Update 2.0 will have their previous reward replaced with the Axolotl as part of Update 2.1.



Source: CD Projekt Red

Players who own the Phantom Liberty expansion have a couple more options for obtaining the Axolotl cyberware. Rather than finishing Regina’s gigs, those with eddies to burn can simply purchase the implant from any Ripperdoc in Dogtown. At Tier 5, the Axolotl costs upwards of €$101,000.

Alternatively, the Axolotl can also be found as loot within Airdrops. This method is less reliable, since Airdrops are random and there is no guarantee that they will contain the implant once found. Airdrops occur throughout Dogtown, making this another option limited to those who have the Phantom Liberty expansion installed.

Be sure to browse through our Cyberpunk 2077 coverage for additional gameplay tips, such as where to find the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet.