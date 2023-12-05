New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (930) - Cyberpunk 2077

Find out how to add this preem new Porche to your vehicle list so you can ride in Samurai style.

Larryn Bell
Update 2.1 has added a plethora of new content to Cyberpunk 2077, including new vehicles for players to add to their collection. Among the new additions is the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (930), a slick ride suitable for only the biggest Samurai fan. This Porsche variant is basically a more stylish version of Johnny Silverhand’s car, with a huge Samurai logo on the hood and bright decals on the body. Obtaining this flashy new vehicle is simple enough, provided you’ve got the Eddies to spend. This guide will go over how to get the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet and add it permanently to your list of rides in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (930)

To obtain the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, you must purchase the car from the Autofixer website, which costs 73,000 Eurodollars unless you have a discount applied. You can get discounts for car purchases by completing delivery quests for Muamar “El Capitan” Reyes. The Autofixer site is accessible from V’s apartment computer as well as at designated Autofixer terminals marked on the map.

A screenshot showing the buy page for the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet on the Autofixer website.

Source: CD Projekt Red

While on V’s computer, navigate to the Net tab and select the Autofixer icon. Scroll to the bottom of the vehicle manufacturers listed on the left and select Other, then select the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (930) and press the Buy button.

After buying the car, you will receive a text from Muamar explaining that the car has gone missing, and you’re going to have to track it down yourself if you want your new ride. He will send over the coordinates for the car’s last known location, kicking off a side job titled Shape of a Pony.

The coordinates take you to a location on the outskirts of Dogtown, where you find the remains of a Johnny Silverhand superfan along with a pair of data shards. Grab the one titled GPS Hash to obtain the location of the vehicle.

Johnny Silverhand overlooking the body of Johnny Silverman.

Source: CD Projekt Red

The Porsche is found within a makeshift carport nearby guarded by a group of Wraiths. Take them out however you wish, then loot the Car Key for the Porsche off one of the bodies.

Johnny Silverhand sitting atop the back seat of the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Get in the Porsche and drive it out of the area. You will likely get ambushed by more enemies, so be prepared to dispatch them accordingly. Once you text Muamar about recovering the car, the quest will conclude and the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet will be added to your vehicle list. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 coverage to learn more about the newest features added with the game’s final update.

Contributing Editor

