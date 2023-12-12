How to get the BFC 9000 - Cyberpunk 2077 Strike fear in to the hearts of enemies or at least get them excited with this phallic iconic weapon.

Update 2.1 injected a ton of new content into Cyberpunk 2077, including some secret iconic weapons for players to find. One such weapon is the BFC 9000, a one-handed club that will stun your foes in more ways than one. This guide explains where to go to get the BFC 9000 so that you can become a phallic force to be reckoned with.

How to get the BFC 9000

To track down the iconic BFC 9000, you must make your way to the Badlands Dam in Rancho Coronado, the one with the huge Petrochem logo on it. You are looking for a fellow by the name of Hugo Selvig, who can be found standing near a crashed AV along the hillside by the dam. The closest fast travel point is Woodhaven Street.

Where the player icon is standing on the map is where you need to go.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Once you arrive at the base of the dam, you will have to climb up the rocks to the right of it to reach Hugo. You will want to have either double jump or charge jump cyberware equipped to make the trek easier. Where the character marker is standing on the map above is roughly where you need to go.

You will have to climb up this rocky cliffside to find Hugo.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Make your way up the cliffside until you get close to the top. Hugo will be standing near a busted AV on a rocky outcropping. He will likely spot you right away and will quickly turn the area hostile, so be ready for a fight.

Hugo will spot you as soon as you reach his level.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Eliminate Hugo however you want, then loot is body when finished to obtain the BFC 9000 and some other items, including a conversation explaining his situation. The BFC 9000 is a non-lethal blunt melee weapon with an iconic modifier that increases Crit Chance by 69% (nice) when stamina is over half. It also boasts increased attack speed and range. Strong attacks deal additional damage.

BFC stands for big effing...well, you know.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Although the BFC 9000 is reminiscent of something out of Saints Row, it is not the first dildo weapon in the game. It is actually quite similar to the Sir John Phallustiff weapon that players can get following a passionate evening with Meredith Stout. The BFC 9000 seems to be the better alternative though, especially for players who did not pursue Meredith. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 coverage for more gameplay tips.