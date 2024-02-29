Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.12 notes fix key bindings & menu bugs Players who have been having issues with various key bindings should be able to assign their inputs where they want them again.

The latest update is out for Cyberpunk 2077 and this time CD Projekt RED took aim at a number of key binding issues that were affecting the game. If players have had issues remapping the Radioport, body drops, and other such functions, this patch should provide the fixes necessary to get your inputs back on track. Patch 2.12 has quite a few other fixes as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.12 notes

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.12 took aim at key binding bugs, menu glitches, and more this week.

Source: CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED released Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.12 and its accompanying patch notes on February 29, 2024. Patch 2.12 has quite a few updates focused specifically on keybinding fixes for PC, as well as some fixes for issues regarding ray-tracing, but other platforms received quite a few bug squashings as well. An issue that was blocking players out of menus, including inventory, stash, holocalls, and fast travel was also fixed, so you shouldn’t have any issues accessing menu functions in the game after this one. For more on what Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.12 did, read the full notes below:

PC-specific

It will now be possible to properly rebind the Radioport and dropping bodies to a different key on AZERTY keyboards. Switching quest objectives will now be assigned to the T key on all keyboards.

Fixed an issue where trying to bind the T key to actions in Exploration & Combat resulted in a "Binding Failed" error.

Together with Intel we fixed the stuttering issue that occurred while the "Prioritize P-Cores" option was enabled.

Together with Razer we fixed a crash that occurred when using Razer Chroma enabled devices.

Fixed an issue where NPC hair could appear extremely bright inside vehicles when Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed a crash that occurred on Steam Deck when playing with Ray Tracing enabled.

Xbox-specific

Addressed an issue where the game could enter an infinite loading state, hang up or crash on Xbox when using some saves.

All Platforms

Fixed an issue causing the inability to access the menu, inventory, stash, holocalls and fast travel.

Updated the description of the Sonic Shock quickhack so that it properly reflects the changes made to its behavior in 2.1.

Improved visibility of the controller cursor in menus and when using computers or keypads. This change will primarily help Steam Deck users, but will also benefit consoles and PC when using a controller.

New Dawn Fades - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to open the phone to read the notification from the Automated Delivery System.

I Can See Clearly Now - Lowered the Body attribute check required to move the dumpster.

I Walk the Line - Sasquatch's jump attack will now properly register as a hit and deal damage.

Riders on the Storm - Enemy cars in the chase sequence will now shoot at Panam's van.

Nocturne Op55N1- Fixed an issue where, after choosing to call Reed, the conversation sometimes wouldn't trigger, blocking progression.

Sonic Shock will now be properly categorized as a Covert quickhack.

Fixed instances where groups of immortal enemies could appear across Night City.

Fixed an issue where some elements on the perk screen wouldn't change after switching to Colorblind Mode.

BioDyne Berserk will now properly have increased Crit Chance from its Reflexes Attunement.

That covers the entirety of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.12. For more coverage on the game, including guides and other news, be sure to stay tuned to our Cyberpunk 2077 topic.