CD Projekt RED lead squashes rumors of acquisition

In a recent interview, former CD Projekt RED CEO, and now Chief Strategy Officer Adam Kiciński confidently squashed rumors that the Witcher and Cyberpunk developer might be looking to be acquired. According to Kiciński, these rumors were entirely false. CD Projekt RED intends to remain independent and Kiciński feels it has the potential to become an even stronger company in the years ahead.

Adam Kiciński addressed the rumors of a CD Projekt RED acquisition in an interview with Parkiet. It was there that Kiciński would adamantly claim that the developer would be retaining its independent structure.

These are just rumors. We have always had a clear position, supported by the regulations included in the statute. We are not interested in being included in any larger entity. We have worked our whole lives to get to the position we have now. And we believe that in a few years we will be even bigger and stronger. We have ambitious plans and we are passionate about what we do. We value our independence.

CD Projekt RED is currently remaking the first Witcher, following the success of Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion.

Source: CD Projekt RED

On the flipside, when asked if CD Projekt RED’s ambitions for growth could include acquiring studios itself, Kiciński also claimed the company doesn’t have any such plans for the foreseeable future:

We do not plan any acquisitions at this time. Of course, we are open to ideas that could accelerate the implementation of our strategy. But we are not interested in purchases that would only aim to include the acquired companies in our group and consolidate their financial results. We don’t see the value in it.

CD Projekt RED has continued to see success on the back of Cyberpunk 2077, which launched rough, but has since redeemed itself with content like the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The company is also working on a remake of the original Witcher. Where we end up seeing what comes next for CDPR is anyone’s guess, but it seems it certainly won’t be under the umbrella of another company anytime soon.