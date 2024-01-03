CD Projekt RED lead squashes rumors of acquisition
According to Chief Strategy Officer Adam Kicinski, CD Projekt RED is in a position to become 'bigger and stronger' in the years ahead.
In a recent interview, former CD Projekt RED CEO, and now Chief Strategy Officer Adam Kiciński confidently squashed rumors that the Witcher and Cyberpunk developer might be looking to be acquired. According to Kiciński, these rumors were entirely false. CD Projekt RED intends to remain independent and Kiciński feels it has the potential to become an even stronger company in the years ahead.
Adam Kiciński addressed the rumors of a CD Projekt RED acquisition in an interview with Parkiet. It was there that Kiciński would adamantly claim that the developer would be retaining its independent structure.
On the flipside, when asked if CD Projekt RED’s ambitions for growth could include acquiring studios itself, Kiciński also claimed the company doesn’t have any such plans for the foreseeable future:
CD Projekt RED has continued to see success on the back of Cyberpunk 2077, which launched rough, but has since redeemed itself with content like the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The company is also working on a remake of the original Witcher. Where we end up seeing what comes next for CDPR is anyone’s guess, but it seems it certainly won’t be under the umbrella of another company anytime soon.
-
