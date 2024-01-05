Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty sold 5 million copies in 2023 CD Projekt Red has announced a massive sales milestone for its Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

The story of Cyberpunk 2077’s development and release came full circle last year with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion. Released to critical acclaim alongside the massive 2.0 update, Phantom Liberty thrusted Cyberpunk 2077 back into the spotlight. We now have a clearer indicator of its success, as CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty sold 5 million copies last year.

Developer and publisher CD Projekt Red announced the milestone in a tweet yesterday. “Over 5 million agents have infiltrated Dogtown! Thank you for all your support — and good luck on your mission.” Dogtown is a brand-new location that was added to the Night City map in Phantom Liberty and plays a pivotal role in the expansion.



Source: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 was a huge seller at launch, despite disastrous performance issues on consoles. Three years later, the game’s first (and last) major expansion was able to pull millions of players back to Night City.

While Phantom Liberty marks the end of major content updates for Cyberpunk 2077, it’s certainly not the last we’ll see of that world. CD Projekt Red has already confirmed plans for a Cyberpunk sequel, which we assume will enter development after work is done on The Witcher 4. If you’re one of the 5 million players who jumped into the expansion, we’ve got everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty right here on Shacknews.