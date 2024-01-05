New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty sold 5 million copies in 2023

CD Projekt Red has announced a massive sales milestone for its Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
CD Projekt Red
1

The story of Cyberpunk 2077’s development and release came full circle last year with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion. Released to critical acclaim alongside the massive 2.0 update, Phantom Liberty thrusted Cyberpunk 2077 back into the spotlight. We now have a clearer indicator of its success, as CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty sold 5 million copies last year.

Developer and publisher CD Projekt Red announced the milestone in a tweet yesterday. “Over 5 million agents have infiltrated Dogtown! Thank you for all your support — and good luck on your mission.” Dogtown is a brand-new location that was added to the Night City map in Phantom Liberty and plays a pivotal role in the expansion.

Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Source: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 was a huge seller at launch, despite disastrous performance issues on consoles. Three years later, the game’s first (and last) major expansion was able to pull millions of players back to Night City.

While Phantom Liberty marks the end of major content updates for Cyberpunk 2077, it’s certainly not the last we’ll see of that world. CD Projekt Red has already confirmed plans for a Cyberpunk sequel, which we assume will enter development after work is done on The Witcher 4. If you’re one of the 5 million players who jumped into the expansion, we’ve got everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola