CD Projekt Red is making a new Witcher game & Cyberpunk 2077 sequel A new Witcher trilogy is in the works, along with plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and a new standalone IP.

Fans of both the Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077 were in for a huge treat today as Polish developer CD Projekt Red shared a “long-term product outlook” roadmap outlining new, upcoming games and projects. Among these are a new Witcher trilogy, sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and a new standalone IP separate from The Witcher and Cyberpunk.

CD Projekt Red is also working with other studios to develop spin-off games, such as The Molasses Flood (The Flame in the Flood, Drake Hollow) who’re working on an “innovative take on The Witcher universe” currently dubbed Project Sirius.

Starting from the top of the project announcement lineup from closest to completion to farthest away, Cyberpunk 2077 fans can look forward to the Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023, with CD Projekt Red noting the DLC is in its final production phase and that over 350 employees are currently involved in its development.

Following this is the aforementioned Witcher spin-off Project Sirius from The Molasses Flood which is in its pre-production phase with over 60 people involved, along with added support from CD Projekt Red. For fans of The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red has something extra special in the works called Project Polaris which is described as a “story-driven open-world RPG” built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

Project Polaris marks the “beginning of a new Witcher trilogy” with all three games set to be released within a 6-year period following the release of the first game. Adding to this is Project Canis Majoris that, like Project Sirius from The Molasses Flood, will be developed by a third party studio. That said, CD Projekt Red notes as well that this project will be led by ex-Witcher developers.

For fans of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red continued dropping huge news today in announcing that a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is planned called Project Orion. The only information provided with this project is that it will be developed by CD Projekt Red. And last, but certainly not least, CD Projekt Red has set its sights set on developing a new IP separate from The Witcher and Cyberpunk, with this being referred to as Project Hadar.

The IP will be developed internally at CD Projekt Red, and is currently in its conceptual phase. In total, and setting aside the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 which we already knew about, CD Projekt Red announced five new major projects today. For more on these, be sure to look through the series of tweets from CD Projekt Red outlining each of its new projects.

While we wait for more information on these projects individually, such as the Witcher spin-off from The Molasses Flood or the new Witcher trilogy from CD Projekt Red, we're eager to hear your thoughts on today's announcements. Were you surprised to hear that CD Projekt Red has a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel planned, or that it intends to develop a new IP separate from The Witcher and Cyberpunk?

