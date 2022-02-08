New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver

Senior Editor

Morgan is a Senior Editor at Shacknews and resident Tetris expert, feel free to ask them about T-Spins and Line Clears. Prior to working at Shacknews, Morgan contributed words to sites including Tetris.com, IndieObscura, AllGamers, and Prima Games. When not trying to survive out in the frozen wastelands of Maine, Morgan can be found digging through indie games on Steam and Game Pass, or playing Tetris while listening to music, typically metal and kpop (Monsta X). They have a soft spot for the horror genre, not just horror games but horror everything. This self-proclaimed sleep paralysis demon holds firm that F.E.A.R. 2 is the best of that series, The Long Walk is the best Stephen King book, and that Wes Craven's New Nightmare is a good movie. Morgan can be reached at morgan.shaver@shacknews.com or @Author_Mshaver on Twitter.

