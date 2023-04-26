Facebook (META) reports 2.99 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in Q1 2023 Nearly 3 billion active users were reported in Facebook's results for Q1 2023.

Facebook (META) shared its earnings report for Q1 2023, and included in it are details on how the company beat revenue and EPS expectations, and how 2.99 billion monthly active users (MAUs) were recorded as of March 31, 2023. Not only were nearly 3 billion MAUs recorded, but this comes as an increase of 2 percent year-over-year.

Not only are MAUs up, but so too are Facebook daily active users (DAUs) with 2.04 billion on average reported for March 2023, with this coming as an increase of 4 percent YoY. Family activity on Facebook grew with family daily active people (DAP) at 3.02 billion on average for March 2023, up 5 percent YoY, and family monthly active people (MAP) at 3.81 billion in March 2023 at a similar increase of 5 percent YoY.

With so many users on Facebook, it comes as no surprise that ad impressions delivered across the company’s family of apps increased by 26 percent YoY with the average price per ad decreasing by 17 percent YoY. Looking forward to the second quarter of 2023, the company expects to see a YoY increase to operating cost losses for areas like Reality Labs, with less than 1 percent YoY total revenue growth predicted based on current exchange rates.

With so many users on Facebook, it comes as no surprise that ad impressions delivered across the company's family of apps increased by 26 percent YoY with the average price per ad decreasing by 17 percent YoY. Looking forward to the second quarter of 2023, the company expects to see a YoY increase to operating cost losses for areas like Reality Labs, with less than 1 percent YoY total revenue growth predicted based on current exchange rates.