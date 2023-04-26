Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Facebook (META) reports 2.99 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in Q1 2023

Nearly 3 billion active users were reported in Facebook's results for Q1 2023.
Morgan Shaver
Facebook (META) shared its earnings report for Q1 2023, and included in it are details on how the company beat revenue and EPS expectations, and how 2.99 billion monthly active users (MAUs) were recorded as of March 31, 2023. Not only were nearly 3 billion MAUs recorded, but this comes as an increase of 2 percent year-over-year.

Not only are MAUs up, but so too are Facebook daily active users (DAUs) with 2.04 billion on average reported for March 2023, with this coming as an increase of 4 percent YoY. Family activity on Facebook grew with family daily active people (DAP) at 3.02 billion on average for March 2023, up 5 percent YoY, and family monthly active people (MAP) at 3.81 billion in March 2023 at a similar increase of 5 percent YoY.

Facebook (META) stock showing shares at 209.40 up 1.85 and 0.89 percent
© Yahoo Finance

With so many users on Facebook, it comes as no surprise that ad impressions delivered across the company’s family of apps increased by 26 percent YoY with the average price per ad decreasing by 17 percent YoY. Looking forward to the second quarter of 2023, the company expects to see a YoY increase to operating cost losses for areas like Reality Labs, with less than 1 percent YoY total revenue growth predicted based on current exchange rates.

For more on Facebook (META)’s performance in Q1 2023 including its increase in daily and monthly active users, be sure to look through the full report. For more on Facebook, brush up with some of our previous coverage, including a recent Facebook ad glitch being called one of the worst in over a decade, and Facebook (META) forecasting Q2 2023 revenues to be above analyst expectations.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

