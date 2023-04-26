Remedy says Max Payne 2 remakes and Control 2 are past the proof-of-concept stage With Alan Wake 2 heading towards the final stages of production, development on Control 2 and the Max Payne remakes are moving forward as well.

As part of Remedy Entertainment’s business review for January through March 2023, updates on highly anticipated games like Alan Wake 2 were shared along with mention of where things are at with remakes for games like Control 2 and the upcoming Max Payne remakes. On the subject of these games in particular, Remedy confirmed that Control 2 along with remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 have progressed past the proof-of-concept stage.

Our game projects have advanced well during the first quarter, with the prime examples of Alan Wake 2 moving towards the final stage of full production and Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2 remake progressing to the proof-of-concept stage.

Remedy goes on to share that in the beginning of the year, it was able to hire more talent “across the organization” before digging deeper into where things are at for Control 2. Not only did Control 2 move past the proof-of-concept stage back in January, the development team has also been focusing on things like world building and gameplay mechanics during Remedy’s first quarter. A co-op multiplayer experience referred to as Codename Condor has seen steady progress being made as well, though it still remains in the proof-of-concept stage.

Control 2, which moved into the proof-of-concept stage in January, has progressed well. During the first quarter, the development team focused on world building and gameplay mechanics. In addition, we have been developing the visual target of the game.



Codename Condor, a co-operative multiplayer game in the world of Control, has continued its steady progress in the proof-of-concept stage. We have been able to prove key designs for gameplay and have found new ways to use existing assets and locations from the world of the original Control. Codename Condor, together with Control 2, will expand the Control brand, which will be one of Remedy’s cornerstones for years to come.

On the subject of the Max Payne remakes for the first and second games, development has progressed with the team focusing on ensuring key elements of what Max Payne is all about are present, with plans to gradually expand the size of the team working on these titles towards the end of the year.

Max Payne 1&2 remake has progressed well and during the first quarter the project moved into the proof-of-concept stage. The development team has worked efficiently in proving the key elements of what Max Payne is all about and in bringing the game in high quality to today’s consoles and PCs. We expect the project to keep advancing well and with that, the team size will expand gradually towards year-end.

Remedy concludes by pointing out that its focus is on the upcoming launch of Alan Wake 2 which is currently in the final stages of development and set for a release sometime later this year. An exact release date for Alan Wake 2 has yet to be shared, but we have the feeling we’ll be hearing more about this in the near future.

