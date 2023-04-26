Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Remedy says Max Payne 2 remakes and Control 2 are past the proof-of-concept stage

With Alan Wake 2 heading towards the final stages of production, development on Control 2 and the Max Payne remakes are moving forward as well.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Remedy Entertainment
1

As part of Remedy Entertainment’s business review for January through March 2023, updates on highly anticipated games like Alan Wake 2 were shared along with mention of where things are at with remakes for games like Control 2 and the upcoming Max Payne remakes. On the subject of these games in particular, Remedy confirmed that Control 2 along with remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 have progressed past the proof-of-concept stage.

Remedy goes on to share that in the beginning of the year, it was able to hire more talent “across the organization” before digging deeper into where things are at for Control 2. Not only did Control 2 move past the proof-of-concept stage back in January, the development team has also been focusing on things like world building and gameplay mechanics during Remedy’s first quarter. A co-op multiplayer experience referred to as Codename Condor has seen steady progress being made as well, though it still remains in the proof-of-concept stage.

© Remedy Entertainment

On the subject of the Max Payne remakes for the first and second games, development has progressed with the team focusing on ensuring key elements of what Max Payne is all about are present, with plans to gradually expand the size of the team working on these titles towards the end of the year.

Remedy concludes by pointing out that its focus is on the upcoming launch of Alan Wake 2 which is currently in the final stages of development and set for a release sometime later this year. An exact release date for Alan Wake 2 has yet to be shared, but we have the feeling we’ll be hearing more about this in the near future.

While we wait to hear more about Control 2 and the Max Payne remakes, along with a release date for Alan Wake 2, be sure to catch up on some of our previous coverage including Control's lead designer joining NetEase in launching Anchor Point Studios, and Alan Wake 2 entering the final stages of development with the added confirmation of a 2023 release.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola