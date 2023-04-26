Remedy says Max Payne 2 remakes and Control 2 are past the proof-of-concept stage
With Alan Wake 2 heading towards the final stages of production, development on Control 2 and the Max Payne remakes are moving forward as well.
As part of Remedy Entertainment’s business review for January through March 2023, updates on highly anticipated games like Alan Wake 2 were shared along with mention of where things are at with remakes for games like Control 2 and the upcoming Max Payne remakes. On the subject of these games in particular, Remedy confirmed that Control 2 along with remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 have progressed past the proof-of-concept stage.
Remedy goes on to share that in the beginning of the year, it was able to hire more talent “across the organization” before digging deeper into where things are at for Control 2. Not only did Control 2 move past the proof-of-concept stage back in January, the development team has also been focusing on things like world building and gameplay mechanics during Remedy’s first quarter. A co-op multiplayer experience referred to as Codename Condor has seen steady progress being made as well, though it still remains in the proof-of-concept stage.
On the subject of the Max Payne remakes for the first and second games, development has progressed with the team focusing on ensuring key elements of what Max Payne is all about are present, with plans to gradually expand the size of the team working on these titles towards the end of the year.
Remedy concludes by pointing out that its focus is on the upcoming launch of Alan Wake 2 which is currently in the final stages of development and set for a release sometime later this year. An exact release date for Alan Wake 2 has yet to be shared, but we have the feeling we’ll be hearing more about this in the near future.
While we wait to hear more about Control 2 and the Max Payne remakes, along with a release date for Alan Wake 2, be sure to catch up on some of our previous coverage including Control's lead designer joining NetEase in launching Anchor Point Studios, and Alan Wake 2 entering the final stages of development with the added confirmation of a 2023 release.
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Remedy says Control 2 and Max Payne remakes are past the proof-of-concept stage