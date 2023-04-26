Control's lead designer joins NetEase in launching Anchor Point Studios Paul Ehreth and other veteran game developers are leading up Anchor Point Studios as a NetEase Games studio.

NetEase has launched a new gaming studio and brought in some substantial players to lead it. This week, the company announced the opening of Anchor Point Studios: a new development group that will operate out of offices in Barcelona, Spain and Seattle, USA. The group will be led by founder and veteran game director Paul Ehreth, known most recently as the lead designer on Remedy Entertainment’s hit title Control.

NetEase announced the formation and opening of Anchor Point Studios via a press release on its website on April 26, 2023. The studio’s current objective is “developing action-adventure games for console and PC that push the boundaries of entertainment and bring elements of surprise into the gameplay,” though no project has been officially announced for the crew just yet. However, Ehreth’s LinkedIn page states that Anchor Point is working on a new IP for consoles and PC in Unreal Engine 5. Anchor Point Studios is still said to be in the hiring phase, seeking developers, technical artists, and further staff in office, remote, and hybrid workplace capacities.

Anchor Point Studios open on April 26 and has launched a Twitter channel and website with its opening.

Source: Anchor Point Studios

Ehreth is a strong pickup for NetEase and Anchor Point Studios. Besides being the lead designer on Control, Ehreth was also working on Alan Wake 2 before his exit from Remedy in 2020. Before Remedy, Ehreth had also worked on several Halo games with Microsoft as a campaign designer. He’s also joined by a starting string of staff that has combined experience across multiple major titles, including Halo, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Paul Ehreth was thrilled to announce the opening of Anchor Point Studios and shared a statement on the matter:

We’re so excited to officially drop our anchor in Barcelona, the hometown of my great-grandparents, and start building a strong team for our journey of exploration together with NetEase Games. Our studio’s motto is ‘Per Aspera, Ad Astra’ (‘through hardships, to the stars’) because we want to build an adventure that will stay fresh and provide a unique experience that will surprise and delight people each time they play, and I want us to acknowledge the challenges we are setting out to face. We're grateful to NetEase Games for giving us the creative freedom and resources to build this interconnected world that will expand beyond games and reach into other mediums as well.

With Anchor Point Studios officially opened, check out the company on its website and on social media, or stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates on what Anchor Point is up to in the future.