Alan Wake 2 enters final stage of development, will launch this year Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Alan Wake 2 is still on track for a 2023 release.

Remedy Entertainment has its hands quite full with a multitude of video game projects ranging from sequels to remakes, and brand-new IP. One of the studio’s most heavily-anticipated projects is Alan Wake 2, the follow-up to its 2010 action-adventure game. In a new development update, Remedy Entertainment confirmed that Alan Wake 2 has moved into the final stage of development and that the game is still on track to release this year.

Remedy Entertainment posted a business review covering the months of January through March of 2023 on its investor relations website earlier today, where it shared updates on its slew of projects in various stages of development. This includes Alan Wake 2, which will be the next Remedy Entertainment game to come out. Remedy shares that it’s prepared to start scaling down on the project as it enters the final stage of development.



Source: Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake 2 is on its way to becoming a great game and has everyone excited at Remedy. We have started the last major phase of full production to get the game ready for launch later this year. The project is fully staffed, but we will be able to start scaling down the team size gradually as we progress towards the launch. These freed-up developers will contribute to our other game projects that are being driven towards the next stages of development.

Alan Wake 2 was first revealed back in 2021 at The Game Awards. It’s just one of several video games in the works at Remedy Entertainment, alongside Control 2, remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2, and an unannounced project. With Alan Wake 2 still on track for a 2023 release, it likely won’t be long until we get an in-depth look at the game. Count on Shacknews for the latest updates on Alan Wake 2.