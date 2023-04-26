Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Alan Wake 2 enters final stage of development, will launch this year

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Alan Wake 2 is still on track for a 2023 release.
Donovan Erskine
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment has its hands quite full with a multitude of video game projects ranging from sequels to remakes, and brand-new IP. One of the studio’s most heavily-anticipated projects is Alan Wake 2, the follow-up to its 2010 action-adventure game. In a new development update, Remedy Entertainment confirmed that Alan Wake 2 has moved into the final stage of development and that the game is still on track to release this year.

Remedy Entertainment posted a business review covering the months of January through March of 2023 on its investor relations website earlier today, where it shared updates on its slew of projects in various stages of development. This includes Alan Wake 2, which will be the next Remedy Entertainment game to come out. Remedy shares that it’s prepared to start scaling down on the project as it enters the final stage of development.

Alan Wake holding up a light.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake 2 was first revealed back in 2021 at The Game Awards. It’s just one of several video games in the works at Remedy Entertainment, alongside Control 2, remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2, and an unannounced project. With Alan Wake 2 still on track for a 2023 release, it likely won’t be long until we get an in-depth look at the game. Count on Shacknews for the latest updates on Alan Wake 2.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

