Listen to the Intel (INTC) Q1 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can tune into Intel's (INTC) Q1 2023 earnings call.

Intel (INTC) joins a number of corporations like Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (META) in sharing their earnings results for the first quarter of 2023 this week. Intel’s earnings results for Q1 2023 will be shared after the close of the markets. Following this, the Intel team will host an earnings call to further discuss the company’s financial performance over the last few months. If you’d like to listen in on the call, we’ve got all the details you need to tune into Intel’s (INTC) Q1 2023 earnings call.

Intel’s (INTC) Q1 2023 earnings call will take place later today, April 27, at 11:00 a.m. (ET), 2:00 p.m. (PT). We’ll be broadcasting the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel, with the stream set to kick off a few minutes before the start of the call. After the call has ended, it will be uploaded to the Shacknews YouTube channel as a VOD.

We look forward to hearing what sort of topics are covered during Intel’s Q1 2023 earnings call. Outside of knowing that Intel will be discussing the results of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023, there are other subjects that may crop up as well. For example, Intel announced recently that it has completed its 1.8nm and 2nm fabrication processes.

With this, we may hear updates on Intel’s Arrow Lake CPUs which CEO Pat Gelsinger previously assured are “on track” per the company’s roadmap. Furthermore, Gelsinger noted at the time that its 3nm programs including Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest are also on track, with Meteor Lake slated for release later this year, Arrow Lake in 2024, and Lunar Lake in 2025.

Now that you’re caught up on how to listen to Intel’s (INTC) Q1 2023 earnings call, we want to add that if you find yourself unable to tune in we’ll also be covering all of the major news beats from the call on our finance topic page.