Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Intel takes a major step towards 1.8nm and 2nm fabrication

Intel hits a new milestone in its chip production process.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Intel
1

Intel is one of the primary manufacturers when it comes to computer processors, often on the forefront of the latest innovation in the field. The company has been hard at work designing smaller models for its chip production process and has now crossed an important milestone. Intel has completed the development of its 1.8nm and 2nm production nodes. The new process will eventually be used to create first and third-party processors.

As reported by Tom’s Hardware, Intel recently announced the completion of its 1.8nm and 2nm fabrication processes. The news came from Intel China Chairman Wang Rui. The finalization of Intel’s new fabrication processes doesn’t mean that the company is ready to start implementing them immediately, but it’s confident in the schematics it has outlined.

A graphic showing off the performance stats of the new Intel 20A and 18A fabrication processes.

Intel provided a new graphic that shows the company will begin using the 1.8nm and 2nm fabrication processes for internal and third-party products in 2024. The Intel 18A is touted as performing 10 percent better per watt. The 20A has a 15 percent higher performance rate per watt.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger spoke about the new milestone during a recent call with investors. "We have an active pipeline of engagements with seven out of the 10 largest foundry customers coupled with consistent pipeline growth to include 43 potential customers and ecosystem partner test chips," he said. "Additionally, we continue to make progress on Intel 18A, and have already shared the engineering release of PDK 0.5 (process design kit) with our lead customers and expect to have the final production release in the next few weeks."

There is still a decent amount of time until we actually see Intel’s new fabrication process used in new products, but it’s still a significant milestone in the company’s business, as well as the rest of the tech industry. For the latest developments at Intel, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola