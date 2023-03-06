Intel takes a major step towards 1.8nm and 2nm fabrication Intel hits a new milestone in its chip production process.

Intel is one of the primary manufacturers when it comes to computer processors, often on the forefront of the latest innovation in the field. The company has been hard at work designing smaller models for its chip production process and has now crossed an important milestone. Intel has completed the development of its 1.8nm and 2nm production nodes. The new process will eventually be used to create first and third-party processors.

As reported by Tom’s Hardware, Intel recently announced the completion of its 1.8nm and 2nm fabrication processes. The news came from Intel China Chairman Wang Rui. The finalization of Intel’s new fabrication processes doesn’t mean that the company is ready to start implementing them immediately, but it’s confident in the schematics it has outlined.

Intel provided a new graphic that shows the company will begin using the 1.8nm and 2nm fabrication processes for internal and third-party products in 2024. The Intel 18A is touted as performing 10 percent better per watt. The 20A has a 15 percent higher performance rate per watt.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger spoke about the new milestone during a recent call with investors. "We have an active pipeline of engagements with seven out of the 10 largest foundry customers coupled with consistent pipeline growth to include 43 potential customers and ecosystem partner test chips," he said. "Additionally, we continue to make progress on Intel 18A, and have already shared the engineering release of PDK 0.5 (process design kit) with our lead customers and expect to have the final production release in the next few weeks."

There is still a decent amount of time until we actually see Intel’s new fabrication process used in new products, but it’s still a significant milestone in the company’s business, as well as the rest of the tech industry. For the latest developments at Intel, stick with Shacknews.