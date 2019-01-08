Intel teases first discrete graphics card in 20 years at CES 2020
The new Intel graphics card, known as the Xe DG1, will be targeted at developers and, more importantly, has built-in LEDs.
Rockstar's wild west magnum opus arrives on PC in a couple of weeks. Make sure your new PC has enough beef to handle it.
Esports are slowly making their way into the Summer Olympics. In fact, they'll help usher them in with special tournaments for Street Fighter V and Rocket League in 2020.
Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake processors will be available in laptops starting this year.
Following the addition of Huawei to Trump's trade blacklist, several US chipmakers including Intel have cut ties with the Chinese tech giant.
Intel's long-rumored 10nm die shrink finally becomes a reality with the debut of new mobile processors.
The new Intel Sunny Cove CPUs feature a wealth of improvements.
Here's when video game and tech companies will release their earnings reports for the third quarter of 2018.
The six-core Core i5-9600K and 8-core Core i7-9700K will also be launching the same day.
If you've been patiently waiting for the new 9700K or 9900K CPUs, these leaked shots of the Z390 motherboards will be a welcome sight.