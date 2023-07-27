Intel (INTC) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on surprise profit Intel reported better than expected results for its Q2 2023 earnings.

Today, Intel (INTC) reported its Q2 2023 earnings results, and the company announced better than expected results. A specific highlight is the news of an EPS number of $0.13 profit against the expectation of $0.03 per share loss.

Intel reported the following results:

$12.9 billion actual revenue versus $12.1 billion expected

Actual EPS of $0.13 profit versus $0.03 expected EPS loss

Q3 2023 guidance of $0.20 EPS versus $0.16 EPS expected

Q3 2023 revenue guidance midpoint of $13.4 billion versus $13.2 billion expected

The company had this to say about the results:

“Our Q2 results exceeded the high end of our guidance as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities, including building momentum with our foundry business and delivering on our product and process roadmaps," said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. "We are also well-positioned to capitalize on the significant growth across the AI continuum by championing an open ecosystem and silicon solutions that optimize performance, cost and security to democratize AI from cloud to enterprise, edge and client.”

David Zinsner, Intel CFO, said, “Strong execution, including progress towards our $3 billion in cost savings in 2023, contributed to the upside in the quarter. We remain focused on operational efficiencies and our Smart Capital strategy to support sustainable growth and financial discipline as we improve our margins and cash generation and drive shareholder value.”

