Intel (INTC) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on surprise profit

Today, Intel (INTC) reported its Q2 2023 earnings results, and the company announced better than expected results. A specific highlight is the news of an EPS number of $0.13 profit against the expectation of $0.03 per share loss.
Intel reported the following results:
$12.9 billion actual revenue versus $12.1 billion expected
Actual EPS of $0.13 profit versus $0.03 expected EPS loss
Q3 2023 guidance of $0.20 EPS versus $0.16 EPS expected
Q3 2023 revenue guidance midpoint of $13.4 billion versus $13.2 billion expected
