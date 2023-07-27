Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Intel (INTC) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on surprise profit

Intel reported better than expected results for its Q2 2023 earnings.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Today, Intel (INTC) reported its Q2 2023 earnings results, and the company announced better than expected results. A specific highlight is the news of an EPS number of $0.13 profit against the expectation of $0.03 per share loss.

An image showing the after hours trading of Intel (INTC) following its Q2 2023

Intel reported the following results:

  • $12.9 billion actual revenue versus $12.1 billion expected
  • Actual EPS of $0.13 profit versus $0.03 expected EPS loss
  • Q3 2023 guidance of $0.20 EPS versus $0.16 EPS expected
  • Q3 2023 revenue guidance midpoint of $13.4 billion versus $13.2 billion expected

The company had this to say about the results:

For more news from the gaming and tech companies reporting their earnings, stick with Shacknews and our Q2 2023 and earnings reports topics.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola