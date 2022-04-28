Robinhood (HOOD) hits all-time low on awful Q1 2022 results
Vlad Tenev's vision of revolutionizing brokerages may be falling flat, as Robinhood reported terrible Q1 2022 results.
Vlad Tenev's vision of revolutionizing brokerages may be falling flat, as Robinhood reported terrible Q1 2022 results.
Apple (AAPL) has announced its bolstering its stock buyback program with an increase of $90 billion.
Amazon's Q1 2022 numbers are out in the wild and the company's investment in electric automaker Rivian contributed significantly to its reported losses for the quarter.