Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2024 earnings results and conference call transcript

Tesla is out with the company's Q3 2024 earnings results, and the stock is reacting to the news in after-hours trading. The EV company reported adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.62/share and revenues of $25.18 billion. Earnings missed the EPS whisper number of $0.65/share, but did come in above analysts consensus EPS estimate of $0.58/share. Revenues also missed Wall Street analyst estimates of $25.4 billion.

Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2024 Earnings Release

Highlights

Profitability

$2.7B GAAP operating income in Q3

$2.2B GAAP net income in Q3

$2.5B non-GAAP net income in Q3

Cash

Operating cash flow of $6.3B in Q3

Free cash flow of $2.7B in Q3

$2.9B increase in our cash and investments in Q3 to $33.6B

Operations

Operations Increased AI training compute by over 75% in Q3

Cybertruck became the third best-selling EV in Q3 in the U.S. (behind only Model Y and Model 3)

Over two billion miles driven cumulatively on FSD (Supervised) as of Q3 with more than 50% on V12

Summary

We delivered strong results in Q3 with growth in vehicle deliveries both sequentially and year-on-year, resulting in record third-quarter volumes. We also recognized our second highest quarter of regulatory credit revenues as other OEMs are still behind on meeting emissions requirements.

Our cost of goods sold (COGS) per vehicle5 came down to its lowest level ever at ~$35,100. In order to continue accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy, we need to make EVs affordable for everyone, including making total cost of ownership per mile competitive with all forms of transportation. Preparations remain underway for our offering of new vehicles – including more affordable models – which we will begin launching in the first half of 2025. At our "We, Robot" event on October 10, we detailed our long-term goal of offering autonomous transport with a cost per mile below rideshare, personal car ownership and even public transit.

The Energy business achieved another strong quarter with a record gross margin. Additionally, the Megafactory in Lathrop produced 200 Megapacks in a week, and Powerwall deployments reached a record for the second quarter in a row as we continue to ramp Powerwall 3.

Despite sustained macroeconomic headwinds and others pulling back on EV investments, we remain focused on expanding our vehicle and energy product lineup, reducing costs and making critical investments in AI projects and production capacity. We believe these efforts will allow us to capitalize on the ongoing transition in the transportation and energy sectors.

Revenue

Total revenue increased 8% YoY in Q3 to $25.2B. YoY, revenue was impacted by the following items:

Growth in vehicle deliveries (+)

Growth in Energy Generation and Storage and Services and Other (+)

Higher FSD revenue recognition YoY for releases related to Cybertruck and certain features such as Actually Smart Summon (+)

Higher regulatory credit revenue (+)

Reduced S3XY vehicle average selling price (ASP) (excluding FX impact), due to mix, pricing, and attractive financing options

Profitability

Our operating income increased YoY to $2.7B in Q3, resulting in a 10.8% operating margin. YoY, operating income was primarily

impacted by the following items:

Lower cost per vehicle, including lower raw material costs, freight and duties and other one-time charges (+)

Growth in Energy Generation and Storage and Services and Other gross profit (+)

Higher FSD revenue recognition YoY for releases related to Cybertruck and certain features such as Actually Smart Summon (+)

Growth in vehicle deliveries (+)

Higher regulatory credit revenue (+)

Decrease in operating expenses including cost-reduction efforts (+)

Reduced S3XY vehicle ASP (-)

Cash

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments in Q3 was $33.6B. The sequential increase of $2.9B was primarily the result of positive free cash flow of $2.7B.

Outlook



Volume

Our company is currently between two major growth waves: the first one began with the global expansion of the Model 3/Y platform and we believe the next one will be initiated by advances in autonomy and introduction of new products, including those built on our next generation vehicle platform. Despite ongoing macroeconomic conditions, we expect to achieve slight growth in vehicle deliveries in 2024. Energy storage deployments are expected to more than double year-over-year in 2024.

Cash

We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses. Furthermore, we will manage the business such that we maintain a strong balance sheet during this uncertain period.

Profit

While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied by an acceleration of AI, software and fleet-based profits.

Product

Plans for new vehicles, including more affordable models, remain on track for start of production in the first half of 2025. These vehicles will utilize aspects of the next generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms and will be able to be produced on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle line-up.

This approach will result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected but enables us to prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times. This should help us fully utilize our current expected maximum capacity of close to three million vehicles, enabling more than 50% growth over 2023 production before investing in new manufacturing lines.

Our purpose-built Robotaxi product will continue to pursue a revolutionary “unboxed” manufacturing strategy

