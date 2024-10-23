New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) claims the company will begin launching more affordable models in 2025

The Tesla company has been working on affordable models for several years and finally intends to launch them next year.
TJ Denzer
Image via Tesla
1

Following its most recent earnings results, it sounds like Tesla believes it will be able to launch new, more affordable models of its vehicles by the first half of 2025. Affordable Tesla models have been in the forecast for several years, but Tesla now believes it can get these particular vehicles into production and out the door by what would likely be June 2025 at the latest.

Tesla shared its production for new models and the new affordable models in the Shareholder Deck for its Q3 2024 earnings results. According to Tesla, these models and other new Tesla vehicles are set to launch as it continues to lower the cost of goods sold:

Tesla (TSLA) stock chart as of after-hours trading on October 23, 2024.
Tesla (TSLA) stock was up in after-hours trading on the back of the Q3 2024 earnings results.

If Tesla manages to meet its 2025 forecast, then it would actually be in line with its previous expectations set back in January 2024. Under the codename of “Redwood” at the time, Tesla predicted earlier this year that it could get its new affordable vehicles out the door in 2025.

Tesla missed on revenue, but beat on earnings-per-share for Q3 2024. As we watch to see if it can actually get its promised new vehicles out the door, stay tuned for more Tesla coverage and financial reporting here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

