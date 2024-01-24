New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Production of Tesla (TSLA) mass market EV codenamed 'Redwood' rumored to start in 2025

Tesla's long-rumored affordable EVs could go into production next year.
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
6

Tesla has long been rumored to be working on a line of electric vehicles tailored toward the mass market. In fact, it’s an idea that CEO Elon Musk has toyed with in the past. Now, new reports suggest that the company is taking the first steps toward bringing this idea to fruition, with the “affordable” EVs potentially going into production in 2025.

A report from Reuters alleges that Tesla has informed suppliers that it plans to start production on a new line of EVs, codenamed “Redwood,” in 2025. The vehicle is described as a “compact crossover,” and the report goes on to state that this new line of vehicles will include an entry-level car priced at $25,000. This would corroborate a report from last year about Tesla wanting to produce a similarly priced car at a proposed new factory in India.

An aerial shot of a red Model 3 with a black roof.

Source: Tesla

This news comes just hours before Tesla is set to share its earnings results for the latest financial quarter. While it’s unlikely, we’re curious to see if anything related to Project Redwood is mentioned in the report or during the subsequent earnings call.

If the rumors surrounding Project Redwood are true, then we could hear an official announcement later this year. Make Shacknews your home for everything Tesla-related.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

