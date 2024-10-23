New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS expectations on slight revenue miss

Tesla saw solid earnings in Q3 but failed to hit revenue expectations.
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
1

Tesla (TSLA) is out with its Q3 2024 earnings, showing a beat on earnings per-share, but a revenue miss.

Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The EV company reported $25.18 billion in revenue for the quarter, which narrowly misses the $25.4 billion expectation. Tesla earned $0.62 per-share, beating the expectation of $0.58.

Tesla (TSLA) stock soared in after-hours trading in response to the report. The stock was valued as high as $233.39 after ending the day at $213.65.

Tesla's stock chart on October 23, 2024.

Tesla also shared that it plans to start rolling out more affordable vehicles in 2025. For all your Tesla updates, stick with Shacknews.

