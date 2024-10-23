Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS expectations on slight revenue miss Tesla saw solid earnings in Q3 but failed to hit revenue expectations.

Tesla (TSLA) is out with its Q3 2024 earnings, showing a beat on earnings per-share, but a revenue miss.

Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The EV company reported $25.18 billion in revenue for the quarter, which narrowly misses the $25.4 billion expectation. Tesla earned $0.62 per-share, beating the expectation of $0.58.

Tesla (TSLA) stock soared in after-hours trading in response to the report. The stock was valued as high as $233.39 after ending the day at $213.65.

Tesla also shared that it plans to start rolling out more affordable vehicles in 2025. For all your Tesla updates, stick with Shacknews.