NVIDIA (NVDA) adds $50 billion to its share buyback program

NVIDIA is intent on investing an increased amount of its good fortunes back into its shareholders through buybacks and cash dividends.
TJ Denzer
Image via NVIDIA
1

The NVIDIA company came out with its Q2 2025 earnings results this week, which was good news on most fronts. It beat most Wall Street estimates on revenue and earnings-per-share, and many of its sectors were up, including its gaming sector for one of the first times in several quarters. With its business remaining strong, it would seem NVIDIA is set to add $50 billion to its share buyback program,

NVIDIA addressed the matter of additional allocation of funds for its share buyback program within the press release for its Q2 2025 earnings results. There, the company discussed what the previous state of the buyback program was and the upcoming allocation of funds.

During the first half of fiscal 2025, NVIDIA returned $15.4 billion to shareholders in the form of shares repurchased and cash dividends. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had $7.5 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization. On August 26, 2024, the Board of Directors approved an additional $50.0 billion in share repurchase authorization, without expiration.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock chart as of August 28, 2024, in after-hours trading.
The $50 billion boost to the share buyback program seems indicative of NVIDIA’s confidence in its position. The company showed very little sign of slowdown even before the AI boom, but since artificial intelligence technology demand has skyrocketed worldwide, NVIDIA has been in a strong position to capitalize on that demand across various sectors, including automotive, medical, and gaming industries.

With such a push to increase its share buyback program, it will be interesting to see if NVIDIA can continue to keep up its momentum. Stay tuned to the NVIDIA topic for more coverage and updates.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

