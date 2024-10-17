New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stock leaps on bullish Q4 2024 outlook

Taiwan Semiconductor blasted past its financial expectations for Q3 and is adjusting its Q4 outlook accordingly.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has released its Q3 2024 earnings, showing a strong beat on revenue expectations. With the AI boom continuing to drive profits for the chip manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor has raised its Q4 outlook.

Taiwan Semiconductor shared its earnings for Q3 in a release this morning. Looking forward to next year, Taiwan Semiconductor is expecting its full-year revenue to see a 30 percent increase, a large jump from the previously expected increase, which was in the 20 percent range. The company cites the booming AI industry for its rapid financial growth, stating that there’s a strong demand for its processors.

The Taiwan Semi logo on the side of an office building.

Source: Getty Images

“Our business in the third quarter was supported by strong smartphone and AI-related demand for our industry-leading 3nm and 5nm technologies,” said Wendell Huang, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “Moving into fourth quarter 2024, we expect our business to continue to be supported by strong demand for our leading-edge process technologies.”

Taiwan Semiconductor stands alongside NVIDIA as tech companies seeing massive benefits due to the boom in AI development. Be sure to bookmark our finance tag for similar stories in the world of technology.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola