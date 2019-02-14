Tesla (TSLA) jumps after hours, reports profit in Q3 2019 earnings release
Tesla shares jump over 10% on the news that the company turned a profit in Q3 2019.
Tesla shares jump over 10% on the news that the company turned a profit in Q3 2019.
The trade war between the United States and China is escalating with threats of new tariffs, and President Trump sent out a tweet storm directing companies to come home.
The most recent quarter for Nintendo was a mixed bag for investors. Please take a look at our breakdown of the Big N's financial results.
Nintendo shareholders were met with some bad news this morning as the Big N provided weak sales expectations for their Switch hybrid handheld console device.
A product that has not been confirmed by Nintendo has even more rumors today. Bloomberg reports that a new cheaper Switch will release this summer.
Earnings season is almost here. Pull out your calendar and mark down the earnings dates of these important gaming and tech companies.
Things are starting to look really bad for the struggling video game retailer as GameStop has halted providing full year earnings guidance.
Nintendo announced a new share repurchase program today in Japan. Find out more about the $300 million buy back.
Nintendo's stock jumped over 4% in fifteen minutes in afternoon trading. Apparently someone thinks the stock is a buy.
JPMorgan Chase becomes the first United States-based bank to issue is own cryptocurrency. Will this move help to further legitimize cryptocurrencies in the global market?