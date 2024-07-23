New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Google (GOOGL) reports $8.6 billion of YouTube ad revenue in Q2 2024

YouTube continues to be a major money-maker for Google through its ad sales.
Donovan Erskine
YouTube has long been one of Google’s most profitable divisions, and that trend has continued this year. In its Q2 2024 earnings report, Google reported $8.6 billion in YouTube ad revenue during the quarter. While this narrowly misses analysts' expectations, it shows growth over last year.

The YouTube ad revenue for Q2 2024 can be found on the second page of the company’s earnings report. According to StreetAccount, YouTube advertising was expected to come in at $8.93 billion, though the actual result of $8.6 billion still shows an increase compared to Q2 2023 ($7.6 billion).

Google saw mixed results in its overall quarterly earnings, which led to its stock taking a dive in after-hours trading. Shares were valued as low as $178.44 in after-hours trading after closing the day at $181.86.

With YouTube’s consistent growth, seeing how the division performs throughout the rest of the fiscal year will be interesting. There’s a lot of financial news coming out of the tech industry this week, so stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

