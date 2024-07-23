Google (GOOGL) reports $8.6 billion of YouTube ad revenue in Q2 2024 YouTube continues to be a major money-maker for Google through its ad sales.

YouTube has long been one of Google’s most profitable divisions, and that trend has continued this year. In its Q2 2024 earnings report, Google reported $8.6 billion in YouTube ad revenue during the quarter. While this narrowly misses analysts' expectations, it shows growth over last year.

The YouTube ad revenue for Q2 2024 can be found on the second page of the company’s earnings report. According to StreetAccount, YouTube advertising was expected to come in at $8.93 billion, though the actual result of $8.6 billion still shows an increase compared to Q2 2023 ($7.6 billion).



Source: Google

Google saw mixed results in its overall quarterly earnings, which led to its stock taking a dive in after-hours trading. Shares were valued as low as $178.44 in after-hours trading after closing the day at $181.86.

With YouTube's consistent growth, seeing how the division performs throughout the rest of the fiscal year will be interesting.