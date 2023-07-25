Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Google (GOOGL) reports $7.665 billion of YouTube Q2 2023 ad revenue

YouTube ads continue to make money hand over foot for the Alphabet company.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via YouTube
6

With tech companies releasing earnings results on their fiscal quarters, Google was one of the latest major companies to report. It just wrapped up Q2 2023 and came out with a huge win on a variety of fronts, including YouTube ad revenue. While the company was good for beats on overall revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) versus estimates, it also edged out estimates on YouTube ads, with this particular metric contributing significantly to Google’s latest quarter.

Google reported its Q2 2023 earnings results via its investor relations website on July 25, 2023. While the company put up $75.6 billion in revenue and $1.44 per share in EPS, it also put up $7.665 billion solely in YouTube ad revenue. This was up from expectations that called for about $7.43 billion, according to Street Account. While it wasn’t an enormous overachievement, it was still a winning contributor to another solid quarter for Google.

Google (GOOGL) stock chart as of July 25, 2023 in after hours trading
Google (GOOGL) stock was up in after-hours trading on the company's revenue and EPS beats versus estimates.

YouTube has been on a role in Google’s fiscal 2023. The video platform’s ad revenue was up by just under a billion dollars from the company’s Q1 2023 reporting, in which YouTube ads delivered a revenue of about $6.69 billion. The company has capitalized on a wide variety of events this year, including Twitch stumbling over itself with various unpopular policies such as self-promotion for creators. YouTube has also been preparing to follow Netflix’s march into gaming on some level, prepping “YouTube Playables” that will allow users to play games on the mobile and PC versions of YouTube.

With YouTube continuing to be one of the most popular video platforms in the world, it looks like Google can continue to count on it to help contribute to successful quarters. Stay tuned as we continue to report on tech companies as they close out their latest fiscal quarters.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 25, 2023 1:32 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Google (GOOGL) reports $7.665 billion of YouTube Q2 2023 ad revenue

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 25, 2023 4:18 PM

      Imagine making $30B annually on a "product" that no one actually likes.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 25, 2023 7:24 PM

        People should probably stop using it if they don't like it

      • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 25, 2023 7:31 PM

        What are you talking about? Who doesn't use YouTube all the time?

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 25, 2023 7:40 PM

          The two things are in no way mutually exclusive.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 25, 2023 7:41 PM

            I mean you use your cable internet company but I bet you wouldn't say you liked them if they're one of the large ones.

        • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 25, 2023 7:46 PM

          I'm talking about ads, people. Ads. Nobody likes watching ads!

          • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 25, 2023 7:53 PM

            Businesses sure like buying them though

          • tunis5000 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 25, 2023 8:13 PM

            I pay for premium, I use it so much, definitely worth it

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 25, 2023 7:42 PM

        I have no strong feelings about YouTube as a piece of software, it works fine. As a platform where I can view any video ever made, it's incredible.

      • dajir legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 25, 2023 8:23 PM

        At this point, I use Youtube more than any other streaming service and I really don't think it's close.

Hello, Meet Lola