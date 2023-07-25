Google (GOOGL) Q2 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations Google is out with its latest earnings report, showing a beat on EPS and revenue expectations.

Markets have officially closed for the day, and Google (GOOGL) has shared its earnings report for Q2 2023. Chronicling the company’s financial performance over the past few months, the newest earnings report features some good news for investors. In Q2 2023, Google topped expectations for both EPS and revenue.

The official numbers come from Google’s Q2 2023 earnings release, which dropped today. In the report, the company shares that it brought in $74.6 billion in revenue over the quarter, which beats the expectation of $72.8 billion. Earnings-per-share were $1.44 per share, which comfortably clears the $1.34 expectation. CEO Sundar Pichai provided a statement alongside the report.

There’s exciting momentum across our products and the company, which drove strong results this quarter. Our continued leadership in AI and our excellence in engineering and innovation are driving the next evolution of Search, and improving all our services. With fifteen products that each serve half a billion people, and six that serve over two billion each, we have so many opportunities to deliver on our mission.

Google (GOOGL) stock was predictably on the rise after the publishing of the company’s Q2 2023 earnings report, climbing as high as $128.36 in after-hours trading, after closing the day at $122.22.

Now that Google’s (GOOGL) Q2 2023 earnings report is out, attention will shift to the subsequent earnings call, where we expect to hear more about the present and future of Google’s financial business. Stick with Shacknews for all of the big finance news hitting this week.