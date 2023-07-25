Listen to Google's (GOOGL) Q2 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can tune into Google's Q2 2023 earnings call.

It’s going to be a busy week for financial news, and Google (GOOGL) is one of the companies sharing its newest quarterly earnings for the latest period. After the release of its earnings report, Google leadership will take to an earnings call in order to further discuss the results with investors and the public. If you’d like to hear the discussion, we can show you how to listen to the Q2 2023 Google earnings call.

Google’s Q2 2023 earnings call will take place today, July 25, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, and uploading it to our YouTube channel after its ends. Google also streams the call on the Alphabet Investor Relations YouTube channel.

During the call we can expect to hear Google executives speak at length about the results of the company’s Q2 2023 earnings report. It’s also likely that the call will feature a Q&A segment with investors. As for specific topics, we’ll be listening out for any updates on Google’s AI pursuits, as well as any updates on the company’s line-up of hardware.

That’s how you can listen to Google’s (GOOGL) Q2 2023 earnings call. If you don’t have the time to listen, make sure you pay a visit to Shacknews’ Google topic page, where we’ll be reporting any potential news that breaks during the call.