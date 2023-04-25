Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Google (GOOGL) reports $6.69 billion of YouTube Q1 2023 ad revenue

It's a slight drop year-over-year and a noticeably bigger from from Q4 2022.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Google has reported in with its Q1 2023 earnings and while the news is mixed across the board, the results for YouTube appear to show a slight decline. Out of Google's first quarter earnings, YouTube has comprised $6.69 billion of that total through its ad revenue.

YouTube's $6.69 billion in ad revenue is down 2.5 percent year-over-year from the $6.86 billion reported in 2022. It's also down significantly from the $7.96 billion in ad revenue that the video network raised in Q4 2022, which may further feed fears of a recession.

As noted by CNBC back during Google's Q4 2022 earnings report, YouTube's lower numbers stem from the company pulling back in advertising revenue. It also faces heightened competition from shorter form video services like TikTok. YouTube has been aiming to compete with shorter form videos by leaning harder into YouTube Shorts.

Google (GOOGL) earnings for April 25, 2023

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Google's stock was down two percent as the markets closed on Tuesday. The stock has since seen a modest increase in after-hours trading.

There's more to learn from Google and YouTube through the upcoming Q1 2023 earnings call. We'll be sure to monitor any breaking stories to come from that call, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest news.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

