Google (GOOGL) is one of several major corporations that are sharing earnings results for the latest quarter this week. After the release of its Q1 2023 earnings report at the close of markets, Google leaders will take to an earnings call to further discuss the company’s financial performance over the past few months. If you’d like to listen to the call, we’ll show you how to tune into Google’s (GOOGL) Q1 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Google (GOOGL) Q1 2023 earnings call here

Google’s (GOOGL) Q1 2023 earnings call will go down today, April 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. We’ll be broadcasting the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel, with the stream kicking off a few minutes prior to the start of the call. After the call is over, it will be uploaded to the Shacknews YouTube channel as a VOD.

It will be fascinating to hear what topics are covered on Google’s Q1 2023 earnings call. We know that the company will discuss everything going on in its latest earnings report, but there is a lot more happening at the company at large. Earlier this year, Google laid off 12,000 workers. Since then, the company has continued to cut costs, asking employees to share desks and pausing construction on a new campus.

That’s how you can listen to Google’s (GOOGL) Q1 2023 earnings call. If you aren’t able to tune in, no need to fear, we’ll be covering all the news you need to know on our finance topic page.