Google pauses construction of 80-acre San Jose campus due to tech industry downturn Google was approved to build the campus in 2021, but it has been put on hold indefinitely as the company continues to cut costs.

With Google having had some down quarters and looking to cut costs in various corners of the company alongside many of the tech giants, it has also paused development of a new campus in San Jose. Google was working to develop an 80-acre plot of around 7.3 million square feet of office space into a new campus, but the company has recently put a pause on the project and rumor is it will not resume the project in the foreseeable future.

Word of the hold on Google’s San Jose campus was reported by CNBC, which was in contact with representatives close to Google and its San Jose campus project. The campus project was approved for construction in 2021, allowing Google to begin the processing of developing the 80-acre plot of land. Google got as far as completing the initial demolition of the area to set up the initial stages of building.

Google's intended San Jose campus would have encompassed 7.3 million square feet of space and included numerous housing and park construction projects.

Source: Jennifer Elias/CNBC

When plans were in action, the campus was planned to create thousands of new housing units and 15 acres of public parks at the estimated economic impact of $19 billion USD. Unfortunately, as of the project’s discontinuation, it is simply a demolition zone and could remain that way for the long term. According to sources close to the project, Google has no plans in the near future to continue the project under current economic conditions. It’s also part of Google’s recent efforts to cut costs heavily, including that of office space. Google even went as far as to cut office supplies including PCs, monthly services, and even staplers.

With the San Jose campus discontinued, it looks like the city may be left holding the bill for Google’s sudden pull-out. As we continue to follow for new details, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.