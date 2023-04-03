Google cost cutting comes for employees' services, PCs, and even their staplers Google is making more cuts to company services as part of "multi-year" savings.

Earlier this year, Google laid off 12,000 employees amid major layoffs across the tech industry. However, the company’s cost-cutting didn’t stop there. In February, we learned that Google was asking some employees to share desks as it downsized its physical office spaces. Now, Google is cutting back once more. As part of “multi-year efforts” to save costs, Google is reducing several employee goods and services, including staplers.

The news about Google’s latest cost-cutting efforts came in an internal company-wide email sent by finance chief Ruth Porat, as obtained by the Wall Street Journal. This reportedly includes cutting back on staplers, tape, laptop replacements, and fitness classes offered to employees. She explained that Google is trying to “deliver durable savings through improved velocity and efficiency” in 2023. In a statement to CNBC, a spokesperson at Google shined more light on the decision.



As we’ve publicly stated, we have a company goal to make durable savings through improved velocity and efficiency. As part of this, we’re making some practical changes to help us remain responsible stewards of our resources while continuing to offer industry-leading perks, benefits and amenities.

In the email, Porat also spoke to the thousands of employees that were laid off from Google earlier this year. “This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward — particularly in AI.”

This of course comes after the February report that Google was asking some employees to share desks as the company downsized its physical offices. We’ll be watching to see if Google dials back even more on spending and resources this year. For more Google updates, count on Shacknews.