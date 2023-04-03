Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Google cost cutting comes for employees' services, PCs, and even their staplers

Google is making more cuts to company services as part of "multi-year" savings.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Earlier this year, Google laid off 12,000 employees amid major layoffs across the tech industry. However, the company’s cost-cutting didn’t stop there. In February, we learned that Google was asking some employees to share desks as it downsized its physical office spaces. Now, Google is cutting back once more. As part of “multi-year efforts” to save costs, Google is reducing several employee goods and services, including staplers.

The news about Google’s latest cost-cutting efforts came in an internal company-wide email sent by finance chief Ruth Porat, as obtained by the Wall Street Journal. This reportedly includes cutting back on staplers, tape, laptop replacements, and fitness classes offered to employees. She explained that Google is trying to “deliver durable savings through improved velocity and efficiency” in 2023. In a statement to CNBC, a spokesperson at Google shined more light on the decision.

The exterior of Google headquarters.

Source: Google

In the email, Porat also spoke to the thousands of employees that were laid off from Google earlier this year. “This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward — particularly in AI.”

This of course comes after the February report that Google was asking some employees to share desks as the company downsized its physical offices. We’ll be watching to see if Google dials back even more on spending and resources this year. For more Google updates, count on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola