Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

YouTube tallied $7.96 billion of ad revenue in Q4 2022

Like Q3 2022, YouTube's ad revenue for Q4 2022 was down.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Olly Curtis, Future, Getty Images
1

Google (GOOGL) has released its Q4 2022 earnings results and, much like last quarter, there were not a lot of highs for the company. All things being relative, the company reported YouTube’s ad revenue hit $7.96 billion for the quarter.

YouTube diamond play button
YouTube's ad revenue hit $7.96 billion for the last quarter, an impressive figure despite being down compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Google (GOOGL) released its Q4 2022 earnings reports on February 2, 2023. In these reports, Google highlighted YouTube’s ad revenue having hit $7.96 billion for the final quarter of the company’s 2022 fiscal year. However, the ad revenue is down from the same quarter of the previous year where it hit $8.6 billion in Q4 2021. This is a 7.7 percent decline in revenue from ads.

However, this is an increase over Google’s Q3 2022 YouTube ad revenue results. Last quarter, it hit $7.07 billion, which again was lower than the same reporting period of the previous year. It would appear that the last half of 2022 was sluggish for YouTube’s ad revenue. The first two quarters showed an increase when compared to 2021’s ad revenue.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to report on the various earnings coming out for this quarter.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola