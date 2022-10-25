Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Google (GOOGL) reports Q3 2022 YouTube ad revenue of $7.07 billion

Like many of Google's Q3 2022 metrics, YouTube ad revenue was down significantly year-over-year against Q3 2021's $7.2 billion.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

Google’s Q3 2022 earnings results have dropped and there were very few major wins for the company in this previous quarter. One notable metric among them was that of YouTube ad revenue. YouTube ads brought in about $7.07 billion for Google throughout the quarter. Unfortunately, it was down year to year, falling short of similarly timed Q3 2021’s $7.2 billion in YouTube ad revenue.

This stat was part of Google’s (GOOGL) Q3 2022 earnings results reporting on October 25, 2022. Where the company had already fallen short on total revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) against various estimates, YouTube ad revenue was another miss for the company. Google finished with the aforementioned $7.07 billion in ad revenue for YouTube. This was a part of overall ad revenue for Google which was up year-to-year, but down quarter to quarter. Google advertising brought $54.5 billion in Q3 2022, which was down from the its topping of $56 billion in Q2 2022.

YouTube Shorts graphic
Despite falling short on YouTube ad revenue, Google promises that new monetization is coming for YouTube Shorts, which should help with the situation.
Source: Google

Despite the misses for YouTube and ad revenue for Google, the company is still optimistic about what comes next for YouTube, promising new monetization in the near future.

Specifically, Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised “significant improvements to both Search and Cloud, powered by AI, and new ways to monetize YouTube Shorts.”

Pichai goes on to say that he feels optimistic about upcoming business and results for the company as it reorganizes its business priorities.

“Financial results for the third quarter reflect healthy fundamental growth in Search and momentum in Cloud, while affected by foreign exchange,” Pichai shared with the Q3 2022 results. “We’re working to realign resources to fuel our highest growth priorities.”

It remains to be seen if these changes will truly work out. That said, stay tuned as we continue to watch for further news, updates, and financial reporting throughout the end of various tech companies’ financial quarters.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 25, 2022 2:00 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Google (GOOGL) reports Q3 2022 YouTube ad revenue of $7.07 billion

    • packav_jr
      reply
      October 25, 2022 2:08 PM

      holy smokes that's a ton of revenue. I definitely feel extra tracked lately, especially on Windows 11. I searched for a camera on B&H out of curiosity and then immediately bombarded with B&H ads on YouTube within minutes. Likewise, looking at sleeper refurb SFF desktops on an Austin company's site followed by more YouTube ads within minutes. Then on Windows 11 start page, seeing ads there as well...I only use that system for gaming and my MacBook (including the Shack) feels like a safespace in comparison. I'm honestly not sure how Shack makes money unless BCM is selling bottled tears from tipping threads.

Hello, Meet Lola