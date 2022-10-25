Google (GOOGL) reports Q3 2022 YouTube ad revenue of $7.07 billion Like many of Google's Q3 2022 metrics, YouTube ad revenue was down significantly year-over-year against Q3 2021's $7.2 billion.

Google’s Q3 2022 earnings results have dropped and there were very few major wins for the company in this previous quarter. One notable metric among them was that of YouTube ad revenue. YouTube ads brought in about $7.07 billion for Google throughout the quarter. Unfortunately, it was down year to year, falling short of similarly timed Q3 2021’s $7.2 billion in YouTube ad revenue.

This stat was part of Google’s (GOOGL) Q3 2022 earnings results reporting on October 25, 2022. Where the company had already fallen short on total revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) against various estimates, YouTube ad revenue was another miss for the company. Google finished with the aforementioned $7.07 billion in ad revenue for YouTube. This was a part of overall ad revenue for Google which was up year-to-year, but down quarter to quarter. Google advertising brought $54.5 billion in Q3 2022, which was down from the its topping of $56 billion in Q2 2022.

Despite falling short on YouTube ad revenue, Google promises that new monetization is coming for YouTube Shorts, which should help with the situation.

Source: Google

Despite the misses for YouTube and ad revenue for Google, the company is still optimistic about what comes next for YouTube, promising new monetization in the near future.

Specifically, Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised “significant improvements to both Search and Cloud, powered by AI, and new ways to monetize YouTube Shorts.”

Pichai goes on to say that he feels optimistic about upcoming business and results for the company as it reorganizes its business priorities.

“Financial results for the third quarter reflect healthy fundamental growth in Search and momentum in Cloud, while affected by foreign exchange,” Pichai shared with the Q3 2022 results. “We’re working to realign resources to fuel our highest growth priorities.”

It remains to be seen if these changes will truly work out. That said, stay tuned as we continue to watch for further news, updates, and financial reporting throughout the end of various tech companies’ financial quarters.