Google (GOOGL) advertising revenue topped $56 billion in Q2 2022 Advertising revenue is going strong for Google, with the company hitting over 11 percent growth from the prior year's quarter.

As part of Google’s (GOOGL) quarterly earnings call, it was revealed that advertising revenue topped a whopping $56 billion in Q2. With this, Google is looking at an 11.4 percent growth in this area from the previous year’s quarter.

According to reports from Reuters, Google's advertisements accounted for 81 percent of its quarterly revenue, though sales fell slightly below the average estimate of $56.67 billion with the final total sitting at $56.29 billion. The growth in ad revenue is accompanied by increases in revenue for the company's Search and Cloud services, as well as moderate increases in YouTube's ad revenue.

In one of our previous reports, we note that YouTube's ad revenue has increased $338 million year-over-year, Search revenue hit the $40.689 billion mark which is up approximately $5 billion year-over-year. Meanwhile, Cloud revenue increased to $6.726 billion, up roughly $1.6 billion from this time last year.

For more on this, and how Google's Q2 2022 earnings missed its EPS and revenue expectations for the quarter, be sure to read through our previous report. Also keep it tuned here to Shacknews for additional updates on Google's earnings for Q2 2022!