Google (GOOGL) advertising revenue topped $56 billion in Q2 2022

Advertising revenue is going strong for Google, with the company hitting over 11 percent growth from the prior year's quarter.
Morgan Shaver
As part of Google’s (GOOGL) quarterly earnings call, it was revealed that advertising revenue topped a whopping $56 billion in Q2. With this, Google is looking at an 11.4 percent growth in this area from the previous year’s quarter.

According to reports from Reuters, Google's advertisements accounted for 81 percent of its quarterly revenue, though sales fell slightly below the average estimate of $56.67 billion with the final total sitting at $56.29 billion. The growth in ad revenue is accompanied by increases in revenue for the company's Search and Cloud services, as well as moderate increases in YouTube's ad revenue. 

Image shows the official Google Ads logo and beneath it text that reads Google Ads

In one of our previous reports, we note that YouTube's ad revenue has increased $338 million year-over-year, Search revenue hit the $40.689 billion mark which is up approximately $5 billion year-over-year. Meanwhile, Cloud revenue increased to $6.726 billion, up roughly $1.6 billion from this time last year. 

For more on this, and how Google's Q2 2022 earnings missed its EPS and revenue expectations for the quarter, be sure to read through our previous report. Also keep it tuned here to Shacknews for additional updates on Google's earnings for Q2 2022! 

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 26, 2022 1:34 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Google (GOOGL) advertising revenue topped $56 billion in Q2 2022

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 26, 2022 2:50 PM

      Sweet Christ. This is just further validation that our nightmare future of "everything is a goddamn ad" will never end.

      • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 2:54 PM

        Yeah I don’t want to hear even a quaver of “companies must monetize your information” to survive.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 4:06 PM

        I was trying to find reviews of wireless earbuds and everything was either an ad or an AI generated pages that exists for clicks. No information at all. Even reviews on amazon are really suspect.

        • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 26, 2022 4:11 PM

          Reviews of anything from anywhere are pretty much useless now. It's all paid shills as far as you can see.

      • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 4:18 PM

        Hilarious since youtube besides the commercials the fucking buisance banners drive me crazy lol. Like try as you might now I'll never purchase your shit.

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 4:11 PM

      I read that as “dropped” and got worried

    • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 4:17 PM

      I wonder if Google structures the corporate tax returns so that none of that is profit.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 4:19 PM

        We probably pay Google.

        • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 26, 2022 4:30 PM

          There's a lot of flexibility in corporate taxes. A company could be making massive profits and still somehow structure it so that there are tax write offs that last several years into the future.

