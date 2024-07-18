New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Netflix (NFLX) announces Squid Game multiplayer video game

The multiplayer Squid Game is scheduled to launch alongside season two of the show.
Sam Chandler
Netflix’s Squid Game television series will be getting a multiplayer video game spinoff. This game is timed to launch with the second season of the TV series.

Squid Game characters standing in a group with the shows title over thet op

Source: Netflix

The Netflix (NFLX) Q2 2024 earnings report revealed that the company will be releasing a multiplayer game based on the Squid Game universe. This game is schedule to launch alongside the arrival of Squid Game season two, which Netflix labels as its “biggest TV series ever.”

Separately, we will premiere a multiplayer game based on the Squid Game universe later this year timed to the launch of season two of our biggest TV series ever.

On July 18, 2024, Netflix also reported that its earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations. The company posted an EPS of $4.88/share and $9.56 billion in revenue, though it did miss the whisper number, which was $4.90/share.

As for Squid Game, the television show has been immensely popular, seeing various spin-offs across many forms of media. There were Halloween costumes, third-party developers creating games inspired by the show, a real-life Squid Game show, and even the likes of Mr Beast has adopted the elimination-style format in some videos.

It will be interesting to see when the Squid Game multiplayer title lands and what form it takes. It’ll also mean the arrival of season two of the TV series. Check out our Netflix page for more on the media streaming platform.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

