Shacknews E4 Remake: Bubbletron Direct - Introducing the Leaderboard

The first week of Shacknews E4 Remake is coming to a close, but we had one more thing for Bubbletron players. Please take a look at today's Bubbletron Direct.

In case you missed the Bubbletron announcement earlier this year, let's get you caught up. Bubbletron is a satirical stock market almanac wrapped up in a slot machine form factor. After watching countless individuals lose actual money chasing penny stocks over the past few years, I thought Shacknews could do some good in the world with this gaming experience that is somewhat educational at times. Our mission is to continue to bring fun experiences to the Internet, and today we are extremely happy to ship our biggest Bubbletron update since launching on January 1.

Today's Bubbletron update adds a bunch of new parameters for players to make new companies out of as well as a new leaderboard for tracking who's the best entrepreneur out there in the world. Each day, Bubbletron gives players the opportunity to hit the top valuation as well as the lowest possible valuation.

Since the game's high score is literally the same for all players, we determined that the best way to create a leaderboard would be to account for attempts. Players can now add their initials to a brand new daily leaderboard that will factor in the number of tries. If two players tie, the tiebreaker will go to the player who did it first.

Bubbletron is free to play, and it requires no app downloads or account sign ups. Today's big update will go live sometime this evening. Have any suggestions for the game? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty thread below or in our Shacknews Community Discord.