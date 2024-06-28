New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Shacknews E4 Remake: Bubbletron Direct - Introducing the Leaderboard

The first Shacknews game is getting its biggest update since launch. Let's go, Bubbletron!
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

The first week of Shacknews E4 Remake is coming to a close, but we had one more thing for Bubbletron players. Please take a look at today's Bubbletron Direct.

In case you missed the Bubbletron announcement earlier this year, let's get you caught up. Bubbletron is a satirical stock market almanac wrapped up in a slot machine form factor. After watching countless individuals lose actual money chasing penny stocks over the past few years, I thought Shacknews could do some good in the world with this gaming experience that is somewhat educational at times. Our mission is to continue to bring fun experiences to the Internet, and today we are extremely happy to ship our biggest Bubbletron update since launching on January 1.

Today's Bubbletron update adds a bunch of new parameters for players to make new companies out of as well as a new leaderboard for tracking who's the best entrepreneur out there in the world. Each day, Bubbletron gives players the opportunity to hit the top valuation as well as the lowest possible valuation.

Screenshot of the new Bubbletron Leaderboard screen.

Source: Bubbletron

Since the game's high score is literally the same for all players, we determined that the best way to create a leaderboard would be to account for attempts. Players can now add their initials to a brand new daily leaderboard that will factor in the number of tries. If two players tie, the tiebreaker will go to the player who did it first.

Screenshot of Bubbletron's Lore screen.

Source: Bubbletron

Bubbletron is free to play, and it requires no app downloads or account sign ups. Today's big update will go live sometime this evening. Have any suggestions for the game? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty thread below or in our Shacknews Community Discord.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola