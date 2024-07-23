Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 earnings results and conference call transcript Tesla is out with the company's Q2 2024 earnings release. Check out all of the results and the call transcript here.

Tesla is out with the company's Q2 2024 earnings results, and the stock is reacting to the news in after-hours trading. The EV company reported adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.42/share and revenues of $25.5 billion. Earnings missed the EPS whisper number and analyst estimate. Revenues did beat Wall Street analyst estimates of $24.8 billion.

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 earnings call

Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 Earnings Release

Check out the full TSLA Q2 2024 earnings report on the Tesla Investor Relations website.

Highlights

Profitability

$1.6B GAAP operating income in Q2 after restructuring and other charges of $0.6B

$1.5B GAAP net income in Q2

$1.8B non-GAAP net income in Q2

Cash

Operating cash flow of $3.6B in Q2.

Free cash flow of $1.3B in Q2 (AI infrastructure capex was $0.6B in Q2)

$3.9B increase in our cash and investments3 in Q2 to $30.7B

Operations

Record energy storage deployment of 9.4 GWh in Q2

Optimus began performing tasks autonomously in one of our facilities

Cybertruck became the best-selling EV pickup in the U.S. in Q2

Summary

In Q2, we achieved record quarterly revenues despite a difficult operating environment. The Energy Storage business continues to grow rapidly, setting a record in Q2 with 9.4 GWh of deployments, resulting in record revenues and gross profits for the overall segment. We also saw a sequential rebound in vehicle deliveries in Q2 as overall consumer sentiment improved and we launched attractive financing options to offset the impact of sustained high interest rates. We recognized record regulatory credit revenues in Q2 as other OEMs are still behind on meeting emissions requirements.

Global EV penetration returned to growth in Q2 and is taking share from ICE vehicles. We believe that a pure EV is the optimal vehicle design and will ultimately win over consumers as the myths on range, charging and service are debunked.



Progress continued for our AI initiatives in Q2. We reduced the price of FSD (Supervised) in North America and launched free trials to everyone with the necessary hardware. These programs have demonstrated success and are laying the foundation for more meaningful FSD monetization. We expect to see an increase in FSD attach rates for our fleet as the capability improves and we increase awareness of the convenience and safety it offers users.

Overall, our focus remains on company-wide cost reduction, including reducing COGS per vehicle, growing our traditional hardware business and accelerating development of our AI-enabled products and services. Though timing of Robotaxi deployment depends on technological advancement and regulatory approval, we are working vigorously on this opportunity given the outsized potential value. Concurrently, we are managing our product portfolio with a long-term orientation and focusing on growing sales, maximizing our installed base and generating sufficient cash flow to invest in future growth.

Revenue

Total revenue increased 2% YoY in Q2 to $25.5B. YoY, revenue was impacted by the following items:

Growth in the Energy Generation and Storage business (+)

Cybertruck deliveries (+)

Higher regulatory credit revenue (+)

Growth in Services and Other (+)

Reduced S3XY vehicle average selling price (ASP) (excl. FX impact), due to pricing, attractive financing options and mix (-)

Decline in S3XY vehicle deliveries (-)

Negative FX impact of $0.3B (-)

Profitability

Our operating income decreased YoY to $1.6B in Q2, resulting in a 6.3% operating margin. YoY, operating income was primarily impacted by the following items:

Reduced S3XY vehicle ASP as noted above (-)

Restructuring charges (-)

Increase in operating expenses largely driven by AI projects (-)

Decline in S3XY vehicle deliveries (-)

Higher regulatory credit revenue (+)

Growth in Energy Generation and Storage gross profit (+)

Lower cost per vehicle, including lower raw material costs, freight and duties (+)

Lower cost of production ramp of 4680 cells and other related charges (+)

Cash

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments in Q2 was $30.7B. The sequential increase of $3.9B was a result of positive free cash flow of $1.3B, driven by an inventory decrease of $1.8B and partially offset by AI infrastructure capex of $0.6B in Q2.

Outlook

Volume

Our company is currently between two major growth waves: the first one began with the global expansion of the Model 3/Y platform and we believe the next one will be initiated by advances in autonomy and introduction of new products, including those built on our next generation vehicle platform. In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023, as our teams work on the launch of the next generation vehicle and other products. In 2024, the growth rates of energy storage deployments and

revenue in our Energy Generation and Storage business should outpace the Automotive business.

Cash

We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses. Furthermore, we will manage the business such that we maintain a strong balance sheet during this uncertain period.

Profit

While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied by an acceleration of AI, software and fleet-based profits.

Product

Plans for new vehicles, including more affordable models, remain on track for start of production in the first half of 2025. These vehicles will utilize aspects of the next generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms and will be able to be produced on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle line-up.

This approach will result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected but enables us to prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times. This should help us fully utilize our current expected maximum capacity of close to three million vehicles, enabling more than 50% growth over 2023 production before investing in new manufacturing lines.

Our purpose-built Robotaxi product will continue to pursue a revolutionary “unboxed” manufacturing strategy

Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 Earnings News Highlights

Check out all of our Tesla news coverage:

Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 conference call transcript

Tesla's earnings results conference call is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on this article for a transcription of the earnings call right here.

Call kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET

Elon comments

EV discounts have made things more difficult for Tesla

Says it is a short term issue

Still believe that EVs are best for customers

Elon touts energy division

Not going to talk about the product roadmap here

On track to deliver a more affordable model in the first half of next year

Big differentiator is autonomy

Tesla is pursuing AI from an autonomous driving and robot way

Made progress in FSD during Q2

Improvements on Supervised FSD

Finally merging the highway and city stacks in version 12.5

Most people actually don't know how good the system is

Elon stressing FSD demos

Unsupervised FSD will be a huge demand driver

We postponed the Robotaxi product unveil by a couple months

Shifted to 10/10.

I wanted to make some important changes that will improve the main thing that we are gonna show

Gonna show some other things

Storage business growing faster than anything else

Supply constrained not demand constrained in storage

Looking to more than double battery storage output

Super excited about the progress

Future is incredibly bright

I really just can't emphasize the importance of autonomy on the vehicle side and for Optimus

Tesla producing at volume with unsupervised FSD will take the valuation to something much higher

Long-term Optimus achieves a valuation of (nearly $10-15 trillion)

CFO open remarks

Tesla team rose to the occasion again

Automotive deliveries grew sequentially

Auto business - affordability remains top of mind for customers

Lower ASP affected revenue in Q2 and will also affect Q3

This is the best time to buy a Tesla

Record quarter on regulatory credits

Working to localize supply chains at all Gigafactories

We believe 300 mile range and Supercharger network expansion will help with range anxiety

Cost per vehicle declined when you remove the cost of Cybertruck

We are still ramping Cybertruck and Model 3, but costs are a headwind

Excited that Tesla Energy is achieving expected results

Powerwall and Megapack are driving strong revenue growth

Recognition of storage GWh depends on a few factors

Services and other revenue grew

Impact of reorganization was over $600 million

Still expect $10 billion in capital expenditures for FY 2024

$1.3 billion positive free cash flow

Now hold over $30 billion in cash and other investments

Thanks entire Tesla team for their efforts

Investor questions

Status on the Roadster

Elon says the have completed the engineering, expect to be in production next year

When do you expect the next Robotaxi ride?

Elon - When can you expect the first unsupervised FSD ride?

We should get miles between interventions to be high enough to implement unsupervised by the end of this year, or 2025

Question on Cybertruck being expanded Cyber vehicles?

No comment

4680 battery production question

We currently produce 1400 Cybetrucks per week all using 4680 cells

Question on Dojo supercomputer

Elon says he is very impressed by NVIDIA hardware

Demand for NVIDIA hardware is so high that it is often difficult to get the GPUs, (which he diverted to xAI)

Elon claims Dojo will be needed to have enough training capacity

We have no choice but to double down on Dojo

Next question about Optimus accessories

Elon tries to hold back saying dildos

He succeeds

It will use any accessory that a human would use

Next question, do you feel like you are cheating people from enjoying Tesla by not advertising?

Elon - We are advertising

CFO - 2/3 of Tesla buyers are buying a Tesla for the first time

We have not exhausted all of our options

Next question, updated timeline for giga Mexico

Elon - We are currently paused on Giga Mexico

We will have to see what happens with the election

Trump says there will be EV tarrifs

So it will be a wait and see scenario

Is Tesla still in talks with OEMs to license FSD?

Elon - There are a few, I expect there will be more over time

Last investor question, any updates on investing into xAI and using Grok in Tesla

We would need shareholder approval of any such investment

Analyst questions

Elon, I share your strong enthusiam in AI, but concerns about commercialization arise, did you redirect some AI compute systems to xAI? Similarly, I asked about your ability to hire talent within this AI space? When it comes to capital investments and AI R&D, how do you make investment allocations across all of your companies?

Elon - Tesla had no place to turn the H100 shipments on

It wasn't picking xAI over Tesla, there was no place to actually put them

We have been working 24/7 to expand Tesla Giga Texas, that place will hold the 50,000 GPUs

It was in Tesla's interest to not have GPUs they couldn't turn on

With regards to xAI, there are people who only want to work on AGI, what I was finding was that they were not interested in working on Tesla-specific problems, so they could do an AI startup

They were not going to come to Tesla under any circumstances

CFO - AI is a broad spectrum

We are focused on FSD and Optimus at Tesla

You have to keep that in mind

Elon - I tried to recruit them to Tesla

They refused

So I created xAI

Should we expect other more limited variants with some changes or improvements? Some other variability in form factor over the next year or two?

Elon - Don't want to get into future product announcements

If we announce some great thing, it affects our short-term sales

Next analyst question

When we think about revenue contribution, how do we think about the overall segments over the years?

WIll auto revenue drop below 50% of total sales?

How wil you let users use the compute power of their cars?

Elon - Everyone will want a Tesla Optimus robot

I suspect that the long-term demand for general purpose robots is bigger than EVs

Optimus is the best humanoid robot

We are unique in our ability to make Optimus

Long-term analysis of ARK Invest could lead to a market cap of $5 trillion (several times that after we ship Optimus)

We are headed for an age of abundance

It's a pretty wild future we're headed for

I think distributed compete becomes interesting with AI 5 next generation inference capability

AI 5 end of next year, scale production in 2026

Somewhere near 100 hours of AI compute in the fleet

It would make sense to do distributed inference

It could be used for general purpse computing

Next question

Can you elaborate on FSD licensing?

If you had a cooperative agreement with another OEM, revenue would take years to recognize right?

Elon - Yes

They would have to integrate our AI computer and cameras

And implement a gateway computer with cellular wifi

Follow up, if you did sign an FSD licensing agreement, when would you announce that?

Elon - It depends on the OEM, we would be happy either way

CFO - It depends on the agreement

We will make that determination when we get to that point

Next question

Dan Levy from Barclays asks question on Shanghai

Can you give us a sense on how the strategy changes if more tarrifs are implented?

CFO - On the tarriffs side, EU implemented some, as a result we are altering our import strategy

Focused on building EU cars in Berline

Adjusting as needed

We are still importing Model 3s into Europe out of Shanghai

Still evaluating the ultimate math on this

Cooperating with EU regulators now

Literally one thing, and adjusting as fast as we can

Because of this, you have seen Berlin doing imports into UK, Taiwan, etc

Keep adapting as we go on

Follow up, Robotaxi strategy, can you help us understand which regulations are the ones we should be looking for? To what extent does the strategy shift to nationwide? Is it more geofenced?

Elon - Our solution is a generalized solution

Same rhetoric about making FSD materially safer than human driving

Makes it hard for regulators to deny

I don't think regulatory risk will be a driving factor

Pretty soon, we will ask for regulatory approval for Supervised FSD in Europe, China, and other countries

Unlikely to receive that before the end of the year

Travis - In terms of regulatory approval, all 50 states have similar laws

But state and municipal laws do exist for being a taxi company

CFO - End-to-end network will work well with whatever the training data used so other countries can scale with the FSD software

Next question

George asks GM canceled its pedal-less, wheel-less vehicle, is there a regulatory concern with Robotaxi due to those issues?

Elon canceled it because they can't make it work

Waymo is doing just fine in those markets

FSD take rates color?

CFO - Seen a meaningful increase

We started from a low base, but we are seeing encouraging results

We are trying to make sure that people see how it works when the cars are delivered

CFO has zero interventions on his 20 minute drive to work

We are fixing the sunglasses bug, says Elon

Next question

Robotaxi again

Question about ride-hailing service and the challenges of scaling

Are you already working on that?

Are you looking at partners?

Elon - It will just be part of the existing Tesla app

We'll have a fleet of around 7 million

Immense scale

Car is able to operate 24/7

A bit like AirBnB

AirBnb on wheels

Elon says we will make some Tesla-owned vehicles that will be part of Tesla Network

No third party ride-hailing will be allowed with Robotaxi

Next question on pricing strategy

Compeition is real in China

We are communicating with customers, focused on providing value - Travis

We're not really seeing saturation in global markets

4680 followup, news around equipment suppliers

How far along are you on securing supply chain?

Don't think this will affect 4680 rollout and ramp

Majority of equipment is in-house

We can take our IP stack and have someone else build it

Elon - People don't understand how much demand there will be for storage

If power plants can operate at a steady state, demand for storage will increase 200-400%

Elon - This is a very profound thing

Next question from Wells Fargo

If Trump wins, the IRA could get cut, wouldn't Tesla lose a lot of support if that goes away?

Can you clarify if the IRA ends if it would be a negative for profitability?

Elon - I guess that there would be some impact, it would be devastating for our competitors

The value of Tesla overwhelmingly is autonomy

CFO - We are looking at our business whether or not IRA is there

We always drive ourselves to think about how we can operate with or without credits

Cannot ignore the fundamental sides of the business

IRA becomes meaningless if FSD becomes a reality

The call mercifully ends at 6:30 p.m. ET

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long Tesla via TSLA shares