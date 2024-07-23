Tesla says Robotaxi deployment 'depends on technological advancement and regulatory approval' According to Tesla's (TSLA) Q2 2024 earnings results, the company has a few tough hurdles to its autonomous taxi service vehicle's launch.

One of the biggest projects Tesla is currently working towards is the launch of an autonomous taxi service vehicle, dubbed the “Robotaxi.” The company has been working to prepare this vehicle on the back of its full self-driving (FSD) software, but there are a few roadblocks ahead. Notably, in its Q2 2024 earnings results, Tesla points to technological advancement and regulatory approval as the biggest challenges to overcome in the Robotaxi’s successful deployment.

Tesla addressed the matter of Robotaxi’s hurdles in the summary included in its Q2 2024 earnings results posted on the company’s investor relations website this week. There, the company spoke to exactly what it felt were going to be the biggest pain points that could affect the Robotaxi’s rollout:

Timing of Robotaxi deployment depends on technological advancement and regulatory approval, we are working vigorously on this opportunity given the outsized potential value. Concurrently, we are managing our product portfolio with a long-term orientation and focusing on growing sales, maximizing our installed base and generating sufficient cash flow to invest in future growth.

Elon Musk and Tesla have made the Robotaxi a priority project alongside the continued development of full self-driving (FSD) in Tesla vehicles.

Source: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via Associated Press

The Robotaxi has been a major priority for Tesla, regularly addressed in previous quarters since its original unveiling. The company had planned for a full reveal event in August 2024, but the difficulties in development pushed the company to delay the event. During the Q2 2024 earnings results, the company set a new Robotaxi event date in October, but it remains to be seen if Tesla can stay on track for the new dates.

As Tesla continues to work on the Robotaxi, we expect we will hear more of the project, especially leading up to the new October release event date. Stay tuned for more updates on Tesla, as well as further earnings results coverage, right here at Shacknews.