Elon Musk announces August 8 Tesla Robotaxi unveiling event Revealed just under two years ago, Tesla has been preparing to enter the robotaxi industry with a new product of its own.

In April 2022, Elon Musk announced that Tesla was preparing a product in the robotaxi space. At the time, the Tesla Robotaxi project was set on course for volume production in 2024. That time has come, as Musk has recently revealed that the Tesla Robotaxi is finally slated to be revealed in the latter end of summer 2024.

Elon Musk shared brief details of the event via his own X (formerly Twitter) account this week. According to the simple tweet, the Tesla Robotaxi reveal event is scheduled to take place on August 8, 2024. Little else has been said of the matter at this time, including where the event will take place, who will be allowed in attendance, and what time it will take place. However, with the August date, we’re sure to learn more in the months ahead leading up to it.

Elon Musk tweeted the date for the Tesla Robotaxi reveal event, which was then retweeted by Tesla itself. More details are sure to follow in the months ahead.

Source: X

Tesla’s Robotaxi project was formally introduced to the public by Elon Musk in April 2022 as part of the grand opening of the Tesla Gigafactory near Austin, Texas. However, later that same month, Musk would go on to say that the Tesla Robotaxi was on a pace to enter volume production by 2024. Well, 2024 has come and it looks like Tesla is on track with Elon’s ambitions. At the very least, this coming August, we’ll get a much better look at how the Robotaxi has turned out.

