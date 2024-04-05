New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Elon Musk announces August 8 Tesla Robotaxi unveiling event

Revealed just under two years ago, Tesla has been preparing to enter the robotaxi industry with a new product of its own.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Tesla
2

In April 2022, Elon Musk announced that Tesla was preparing a product in the robotaxi space. At the time, the Tesla Robotaxi project was set on course for volume production in 2024. That time has come, as Musk has recently revealed that the Tesla Robotaxi is finally slated to be revealed in the latter end of summer 2024.

Elon Musk shared brief details of the event via his own X (formerly Twitter) account this week. According to the simple tweet, the Tesla Robotaxi reveal event is scheduled to take place on August 8, 2024. Little else has been said of the matter at this time, including where the event will take place, who will be allowed in attendance, and what time it will take place. However, with the August date, we’re sure to learn more in the months ahead leading up to it.

Elon Musk's tweet about the reveal event for the Tesla Robotaxi
Elon Musk tweeted the date for the Tesla Robotaxi reveal event, which was then retweeted by Tesla itself. More details are sure to follow in the months ahead.
Source: X

Tesla’s Robotaxi project was formally introduced to the public by Elon Musk in April 2022 as part of the grand opening of the Tesla Gigafactory near Austin, Texas. However, later that same month, Musk would go on to say that the Tesla Robotaxi was on a pace to enter volume production by 2024. Well, 2024 has come and it looks like Tesla is on track with Elon’s ambitions. At the very least, this coming August, we’ll get a much better look at how the Robotaxi has turned out.

As we await more details on the Tesla Robotaxi reveal event, or any changes or cancellations, stay tuned for more details and Tesla coverage right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola