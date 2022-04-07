Elon Musk says Tesla is working on a dedicated Robo Taxi electric vehicle It seems that Tesla might be getting into the ride-share industry with its own self-driving car service.

The Tesla Texas Gigafactory grand opening event was full of announcements, including a fresh look at the company’s line-up of vehicles. But it was also an opportunity for Musk to give consumers and those in the industry an idea of what the company is up to long-term. While on stage, Musk revealed that Tesla is working on a dedicated Robo Taxi electric vehicle.

Musk took to the stage on April 7, 2022 to talk about Tesla’s plans for the future as part of the grand opening of the Gigafactory in Texas. Not only did Musk talk about how the Cybertruck, Roadster and Semi are entering production in 2023, but he also revealed that Tesla is working on a dedicated Robo Taxi which will look “quite futuristic” according to the man himself.

Though little information was given, this could be Tesla’s entry into the ride-share space, where commuters have started to utilize services outside of the typical yellow cab. How this will work remains to be seen, though Musk did mention the full self-driving beta and the Tesla robot Optimus who will do things humans don’t want to do. Musk also said this would be an “age of abundance” which is a level of positivity we can all get behind.

