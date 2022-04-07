New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New Tesla Cybertruck prototype revealed at Texas Gigafactory opening

Elon Musk brought out the latest Cybertruck version as Tesla's Cyber Rodeo Texas Gigafactory opening livestream came to an end.
Asif Khan
Tesla's Cyber Rodeo Texas Gigafactory opening livestream is coming to an end, but Elon Musk did have one more thing for attendees and viewers. The newest Cybertruck prototype was debuted. Please take a look.

Tesla announced earlier this year that deliveries of Cybertruck would be delayed until 2023 at the earliest. The company has no demand issues at the moment as Musk confirmed Tesla is at a 1,000,000 car per year run rate across all their factories. It appears that Model Y sales are taking priority, but that didn't stop Tesla's CEO from bringing out a new Cybertruck prototype.

Tesla Cybertruck prototype. Now with no handles!
Tesla Cybertruck prototype. Now with no handles!

Elon Musk said that he believes Cybertuck will be Tesla's "magnum opus." Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen added that "Cybertruck is going to be awesome," and that "it's worth the wait. Believe me." Only time will tell if Musk and his team will actually deliver. Ford, Rivian, and many other competitors are launching less strange-looking electric pickup trucks, so Tesla may not have as easy of a path forward with Cybertruck. 

Tonight's event also featured a lot of pomp and circumstance surrounding the opening of the gigantic Texas Gigafactory. Musk describes the building as the machine that builds the machine, and detailed some things they learned from their first factory in California. This new building will also serve as Tesla's Global HQ as the company has moved to Texas from California.

The newest prototype of Tesla Cybertruck still looks like it's from an N64 game.
The newest prototype of Tesla Cybertruck still looks like it's from an N64 game.

Truly interesting times we live in, but tonight's event was certainly more of a celebration than a product announcement. Keep it locked on Shacknews for all of the latest Tesla news as it breaks and give our TSLA topic page a look if you are into that sort of thing.

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com.

