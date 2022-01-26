Tesla Cybertruck delayed to 2023 release at the earliest The long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck will not see the light of day in 2022.

The news was mostly good for Tesla coming off of its Q4 2021 earnings results. However, there are a few pieces of bad news. One of the bigger bits of unfortunate news revolves around the Tesla Cybertruck. The long-awaited vehicle will not be released in the coming year, with a 2023 release expected at the earliest.

"The fundamental focus of Tesla this year is scaling output," was the quote from Tuesday's earnings call. "Both 2021 and 2022, our total vehicle output would decrease if we introduced a new vehicle"

The latest Tesla Cybertruck delay has been rumored for some time. The team at Kelley Blue Book heard from sources close to Tesla that initial production on the Cybertruck was slated to begin before the end of Q1 2023.

This is certainly not the first such delay for the Tesla Cybertruck with the most recent one coming back in September after an all-hands meeting with company founder Elon Musk. The buzz around the Cybertruck came largely from its... ahem... unique look, but also for its touted capabilities as one of the world's first electric pickup trucks.

We'll have to more to say about the Tesla Cybertruck truck in the months ahead, as well as today's Tesla earnings.