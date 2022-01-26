New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2021 earnings call here

Tesla is holding its Q4 2021 earnings call today and we'll be streaming it.
Donovan Erskine
1

Tesla is one of the biggest companies in the world, and is on the cutting edge of electric vehicle technology. With such an influence, it’s interesting to see how the company financially performs when it makes its quarterly earnings reports. That’s what’s happening today, as Tesla (TSLA) will soon be holding its Q4 2021 earnings call. Here’s how you can listen in.

Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 2021 earnings call is scheduled to begin today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. If you’re interested in listening, we’ll be streaming the full call on the Shacknews Twitch channel, going live half an hour before the call starts. The webcast can also be found on the investor relations page of the Tesla website.

During the Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2021 earnings call, executives at the company will speak to Tesla’s financial performance over the last few months. There will also be a concluding segment where shareholders will be allowed to call in and directly ask questions about the business. It’s a good listen if you’re keeping up with Tesla’s business, and can often be where we get the first word of new products and services.

That’s how you can listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2021 earnings call. Let it be known that we likely won’t hear from CEO Elon Musk during the call, as he announced last year that he’d be stepping away from them unless there was a good enough reason for him to participate. For more on what’s happening at Tesla, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

