Tesla Cybertruck delayed to late 2022 according to internal meeting leak The hits keep coming from Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week. Another day, another delay. This time it is Cybertruck.

Elon Musk held an all hands meeting for Tesla employees on Thursday evening, and the entire call has been leaked on Twitter by intrepid journalist and investor Sawyer Merritt. One of the biggest bits of news from the call is that Tesla Cybertruck production has been delayed to late 2022.

• The Cybertruck has been delayed to late 2022. "Production starting late 2022 and volume production in 2023" — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) September 3, 2021

Cybertruck had previously been scheduled to begin production in late 2021 with a ramp up in 2022, but the schedule is slipping, as is the case with many Tesla products. Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the obscenely expensive Tesla Roadster had been delayed until 2023, citing supply chain issues. It is likely that Cybertruck is facing the same issues. Just today, Ford reported a 33% decline in sales in the month of August as the semiconductor shortage continues to affect the automobile industry as a whole.

Merritt's Twitter thread was full of a bunch of great leaks and tidbits of news. Here's some bullet points:

Berlin Gigafactory is on track for October approval

Tesla plans on painting Tesla on the Austin Gigafactory roof so it will be visible by planes

"FSD 10 is quite profound, a revelation, is the future," according to Elon Musk

Elon said Tesla is considering not including a steering wheel or pedals in the rumored more affordable Model 2 vehicle

The Model 2 $25,000 vehicle will not go by that name

Open charging network to other vehicles soon, will start in Europe

Elon is expecting tremendous growth in the next few years at Tesla

A Robo Tesla Van is coming in the future, with a focus on addressing the needs of people with disabilities

While some of these bits of news are exciting, many of them revolve around future products. Elon Musk is the master of hyping up future products to the point that customers will plop down $245,000 for a Tesla Roadster Founders Edition preorder in 2017 and not complain when it gets delayed to 2023. These poor saps will probably find something positive in the news of the Cybertruck delay, because they just can't help themselves. As the semiconductor shortage continues to hurt consumer electronics companies as well as the automobile industry, it appears that Musk and Tesla won't be able to summon enough smoke and mirrors to prevent delays.

The future is long for Tesla, but the company has little room for error with a market capitalization of $725 billion. What do you think about Tesla and Elon Musk? Do you own any of their electric vehicles? Did you preorder the Cybertruck? Think it looks like junk? Let us know in the comments section below. We really want to hear your opinion.