Tesla Roadster release delayed to 2023 amid ongoing supply shortages Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Roadster will now be released in 2023.

The Tesla Roadster was first announced by the electrical vehicle company back in 2017. The car sports a sleek design and is set to be one of the fastest street-legal cars on the market. The sports car was originally set to launch back in 2020, but saw a number of delays. Now, the release is being pushed yet again, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the Roadster is now targeting a 2023 release.

Elon Musk announced the Roadster release delay in a tweet on September 1, 2021. When asked by Twitter user @AaronS5_ if there was any update on release plans for the Roadster, Musk replied “2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship. Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023.”

2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship.



Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021

That’s a direct confirmation that the Tesla Roadster will not be shipping in 2022 as previously hoped from the man himself. The Roadster was originally scheduled to hit the street in 2020, three years after its unveiling, though a number of limitations and shortages caused that date to get pushed. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused all sorts of shortages across a number of industries, and the vehicle industry is no different. Tesla is far from the only car manufacturer that’s had to deal with major shortages over the last year and a half.

The release of the Tesla Roadster has been delayed to 2023, which will surely disappoint buyers that have been waiting since 2017 to receive their vehicle. The 2023 window isn’t set in stone, and could change again in the event of further hurdles. For more on Tesla, stick with Shacknews.