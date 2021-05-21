Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F-150 Lightning: Battery range, price options The two early heirs to the electric pickup truck throne are almost here. See how they stack up against each other.

The first shot fired in the great electric pickup truck wars was fired back in November of 2019 when billionaire Elon Musk revealed the Tesla Cybertruck to the world. Featuring a radical visual design and some hefty performance and range promises from Musk, the Cybertruck managed to secure loads of headlines and buzz. The return volley was fired by Detroit automaker Ford Motor Company this week with the official unveiling of the Ford F-150 Lightning. Based on the company’s uber-popular internal combustion pickup, the Lightning aims to offer all the benefits of an electric vehicle to a model that is familiar to millions of existing truck buyers.

First-time truck buyers or those looking to replace aging models would be wise to see what Tesla and Ford will be offering consumers once their forward-looking pickups start appearing on dealer lots. We have prepared a guide that will help you to get an idea of each model’s potential strengths or weaknesses.

Both the Cybertruck and F-150 Lightning will hit the market in various trim levels. The exact specifications and performance estimates will vary depending on the specific trim level and options packages outfitted on the trucks. Both models will have pared-down variants with fewer frills and estimated operating ranges on the lower end of the available spectrum. On the opposite side, each manufacturer is also preparing lavish models with extended ranges and options for the top end of the market. All the following information is based on manufacturer-provided materials and may not reflect the final specifications once these pickups are finally available for purchase.

Specs comparison

Tesla Cybertruck

Trim levels

3 trim levels: Single-motor RWD, Dual-motor AWD, and Triple-motor AWD

Price

Single-motor RWD - Starts at $39,900

Dual-motor AWD - Starts at $49,000

Triple-motor AWD - Starts at $69,000

Range

Single-motor RWD - 250 miles (EPA Est.)

Dual-motor AWD - 300 miles (EPA Est.)

Triple-motor AWD - 500 miles (EPA Est.)

0-60 mph time

Single-motor RWD - <6.5 seconds

Dual-motor AWD - <4.5 seconds

Triple-motor AWD - <2.9 Seconds

Towing capacity

Single-motor RWD - up to 7500 lbs

Dual-motor AWD - up to 10,000 lbs

Triple-motor AWD - up to 14,000 lbs

Ford F-150 Lightning

Trim levels

4 trim levels: Base, XLT, Lariat, Platinum

Price

F-150 Lightning Base - Starts at $39,974

F-150 Lightning XLT - Starts at $52,974

F-150 Lightning Lariat - Starts at $59,000 (est)

F-150 Lightning Platinum - Starts at $70,000 (est)

Range

F-150 Lightning Base - 230 miles (EPA est.) / 300 miles w/ Extended Range option

F-150 Lightning XLT - 230 miles (EPA est.) / 300 miles w/ Extended Range option

F-150 Lightning Lariat - 230 miles (EPA est.) / 300 miles w/ Extended Range option

F-150 Lightning Platinum - 300 miles (EPA est.)

0-60 mph time

F-150 Lightning Base - ~4.5 seconds w/ Extended Range option

F-150 Lightning XLT - ~4.5 seconds w/ Extended Range option

F-150 Lightning Lariat - ~4.5 seconds w/ Extended Range option

F-150 Lightning Platinum - ~4.5 seconds

Towing capacity

F-150 Lightning Base - 10,000 lbs w/ Extended Range option

F-150 Lightning XLT - 10,000 lbs w/ Extended Range option

F-150 Lightning Lariat - 10,000 lbs w/ Extended Range option

F-150 Lightning Platinum - 10,000 lbs

Pricing for both the Cybertruck and F-150 Lightning will vary depending on trim level and option packages selected, plus delivery/destination charges. Unlike the Tesla pickup, the Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to hit the market with an available $7500 tax credit for U.S. buyers. This tax credit was also available to Tesla vehicles prior to December 31, 2019, but is no longer redeemable. The electric vehicle tax credits will only be available for the Ford pickups until the predetermined limit of claimed credits has been surpassed.

The Base-trimmed F-150 Lightning models will likely only be available to contractor or rental fleet purchasers. The XLT trim will be the most common variant available to the general public. All ranges estimates assume an unloaded vehicle. Estimate ranges will be significantly reduced when towing.

At the original Cybertruck reveal event, Musk said that the Triple and Dual-motor AWD trimmed Cybertruck would enter production in late-2021, with the Single-motor RWD trim arriving sometime later in 2022. All trim levels of the F-150 Lightning are expected to hit dealer lots in Spring 2022. The Cybertruck will be built in Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas plant in Austin, Texas. The F-150 Lighting will be produced at Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan plant.

For more news on electric vehicles and the latest in future-facing technology, make sure to keep visiting Shacknews.